-- It looks like 2017 will be a good year for specialty coffee roasters like Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea. According to the annual report released by the National Coffee Association, the U.S. coffee drinking trends for this year will greatly revolve around gourmet coffee. The overall consumption of coffee in the country is also expected to rise, especially among millennial coffee lovers.Aroma Bravo, a gourmet coffee brand that exclusively sources Arabica beans from Honduras, is thrilled with the report findings. "This is excellent news for the American specialty coffee industry. It's about time that gourmet coffee gets the spotlight since it's undoubtedly the best type of coffee around," says a brand official.When it comes to the best coffee, there's no question that gourmet coffee beans are the way to go. These beans go through a meticulous production method starting from planting to packaging. The whole process consumes a lot of time and effort, but trusted gourmet coffee brands still do it in order to bring the best coffee to consumers around the world.Serious coffee aficionados know this by heart, which is why many of them strongly prefer gourmet varieties from renowned coffee-producing countries like Ethiopia, Colombia and Honduras."Gourmet coffees offer a mouthful of flavors that you wouldn't discover in a typical cup of coffee. Their taste is richer and more well-balanced, giving you an incredible coffee experience every single time. We particularly love Honduras coffee beans for their smooth and mellow chocolatey flavor, that's why we've chosen them to represent our roasted coffee products," the Aroma Bravo official revealed.He also adds that the annual coffee consumption report by the NCA is the perfect opportunity to showcase the exciting flavors of Honduras coffee. "More consumers definitely need to know what Honduras coffee has to offer. We'll do our best to promote it to our fellow coffee drinkers especially now that the trend is favorable for gourmet coffees."Gourmet coffee lovers can order Honduras coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/ s/ref=nb_sb_ noss?url=search- alias%... Aroma Bravo offers certified organic Honduras coffee beans. Grown by organic farmers and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for gourmet coffee lovers.