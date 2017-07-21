Pockey Handcrafted Wallet For Fashionista Women

 

Pockey wallets are handcrafted, stylish clutches that fit any event – casual, business or fancy dress.
 
SUNNYVALE, Calif. & LONDON, British IOT & MARINA BAY, Singapore & TORONTO - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Pockey Nexta is excited to announce the launch of its first product "Pockey Wallet for Women". This will project stylistic, royal patterned and unique collections of Ladies purses and clutches. Based on the concept to deliver an ultimate shopping experience, our tag line "Look No Further" describes our innovative approach. The official launch date for the campaign is 21-07-2017.

Inspired by the latest trend, Pockey Nexta is all set to deliver collections that are an exclusive blend of bright shades and subdued tones, showcasing an unrivalled choice of sumptuous leather clutches. We are pleased to launch our new line of fashionable clutches online at www.mypockey.com and at Kickstarter at  https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1739617998/handcraft...


A great fusion of high-class and sophistication - the key attributes of womanhood. New and classic shapes are encased in crisp tones exuding a refreshing touch which make this offering cool, calm and satisfying.

Pockey Nexta aims at young fashionistas and millennials - personifying a Woman's Pride and Lifestyle. Our foremost endeavour lies to meet the demands for handcrafted and stylish clutches that suit any occasion! Be it business, casual or semi-formal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htNxH5STW3E



We are defined by constant innovation in our products and a continuous working process to create something more special and appealing for fashion enthusiasts, trend followers, fashion freaks and crazy lovers of fashion. All the products that Pockey Nexta creates are made up by a classic process of handcrafted vegetable tanning, which make them rare and unique in this modern era.

We believe in delivering a unique clutch that symbolizes fashion, functionality, affordability and quality

About Pockey Nexta

Headquartered at Singapore, we want to set a new benchmark in the fashion industry.  Known to master the century old Hand-Tanning Process to achieve quintessential coloured leather textures, we are an emerging fashion company in the fashion industry.

