Country(s)
Industry News
Pockey Handcrafted Wallet For Fashionista Women
Pockey wallets are handcrafted, stylish clutches that fit any event – casual, business or fancy dress.
Inspired by the latest trend, Pockey Nexta is all set to deliver collections that are an exclusive blend of bright shades and subdued tones, showcasing an unrivalled choice of sumptuous leather clutches. We are pleased to launch our new line of fashionable clutches online at www.mypockey.com and at Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/
A great fusion of high-class and sophistication - the key attributes of womanhood. New and classic shapes are encased in crisp tones exuding a refreshing touch which make this offering cool, calm and satisfying.
Pockey Nexta aims at young fashionistas and millennials - personifying a Woman's Pride and Lifestyle. Our foremost endeavour lies to meet the demands for handcrafted and stylish clutches that suit any occasion! Be it business, casual or semi-formal.
https://www.youtube.com/
We are defined by constant innovation in our products and a continuous working process to create something more special and appealing for fashion enthusiasts, trend followers, fashion freaks and crazy lovers of fashion. All the products that Pockey Nexta creates are made up by a classic process of handcrafted vegetable tanning, which make them rare and unique in this modern era.
We believe in delivering a unique clutch that symbolizes fashion, functionality, affordability and quality
About Pockey Nexta
Headquartered at Singapore, we want to set a new benchmark in the fashion industry. Known to master the century old Hand-Tanning Process to achieve quintessential coloured leather textures, we are an emerging fashion company in the fashion industry.
Contact
Pockey Nexta
***@mypockey.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse