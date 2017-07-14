 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Greater South Cobb Kiwanis Member Awarded Two Fellowships

Herschel Chalk Receives Kiwanis' Walter Zeller, George Hixson Awards
 
 
Herschel Chalk Receives Kiwanis’ Walter Zeller, George Hixson Awards
Herschel Chalk Receives Kiwanis’ Walter Zeller, George Hixson Awards
 
ATLANTA - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- South Cobb Resident and active Kiwanian Herschel Chalk III, owner of Niche Marketing Strategies, was recently awarded both the Walter Zeller Fellowship and the George Hixson Fellowship from Kiwanis International.

The Walter Zeller Fellowship Award recognizes Kiwanis Club members who donate $1,250 to the Kiwanis International's Eliminate Project. Named for Canadian entrepreneur Walter Zeller, the fellowship is an opportunity designed exclusively for The Eliminate Project. Through The Eliminate Project, Kiwanis International and UNICEF have joined forces to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT) — a disease that kills nearly 49,000 innocent babies and a significant number of women each year.

Chalk's financial contribution will help more than 690 women and babies fight maternal and neonatal tetanus. If those women each gave birth to just one child, those 690 children could receive 251,850 goodnight kisses per year, give their parents 1 million hugs a year, form 62 soccer teams and fill 27 kindergarten classes.

The Kiwanis Children's Fund established the George F. Hixson Fellowship in 1983. Named for Kiwanis International's first president, Hixson Fellowships are awarded to donors who give $1,000 or more to the Children's Fund, which provides support to projects that serve children all over the world.

"It is humbling to be recognized in this way by my fellow Kiwanians," Chalk said. "Serving women and children around the world is part of the calling of a Kiwanis member and one I take very seriously."

About Herschel E. Chalk III

Herschel E. Chalk III is an internationally recognized influencer in the areas of personal branding, leadership development, marketing campaigns, organizational expansion and corporate launch strategies. An entrepreneur who bridges many disciplines, he acts as a coach and consultant to organizations and small businesses and educates future entrepreneurs as a frequent guest lecturer at UC Clermont College and Great Oaks Career Campuses. He is a speaker, blogger and columnist with El Sol De Ohio newspaper.

About Kiwanis

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for high school students, Builders Club for middle school students, K- Kids for elementary school students and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18 million hours and raise more than $100 million to strengthen communities and serve children. Nearly 670,000 adult and youth members in more than 80 countries and geographic areas comprise the Kiwanis International family. More information: www.kiwanis.org.

Click to Share