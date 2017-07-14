 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


ACI's 6th annual Future of Polyolefins Summit will be taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany

 
 
DUSSELDORF, Germany - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the success of its previous editions, ACI's 6th annual Future of Polyolefins Summit will be taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany on 17-18 January 2018.

Once again, the conference will look at the supply & demand trends of feedstocks, the global and European polyolefin markets, as well as the main drivers amongst end-products. Building up on last year's feedback, the event will also take an in-depth look into trends & innovations, new technologies developments and predictions on the long to very long term.Over the two days, the participants will discuss topics such as lightweighting, recycling & upcycling of polyolefins, the PET trend, as well as bio-based PE & PP, through case studies and interactive discussions led by industry experts.

This new edition will bring together senior executive from petrochemical companies, plastic converter, technology providers, chemical intermediate suppliers, researchers, as well as other influential stakeholders from the value chain.

Key Topics:

• Feedstocks' Trends & Developments
• Overview of the Polyolefins Market
• Lightweighting – What is the Next Stage?
• Up & Coming Technologies
• Latest Updates on Regulation
• Recycling & Circular Economy: Enhancing Sustainability of the Polyolefin & Plastic Industries
• Focus on the End-Products & Manufacturers' Strategies
• The PET Trend – Reality & Predictions
• Bio-Based PE & PP
• A look into the Future – Very long term views

Join us in Dusseldorf to exchange your point of view with your peers and engage in excellent networking opportunities.

For more information & registration, contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (00 203 141 0606 or email: mahsan@acieu.net

or visit: http://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/polyolefins-conference/

Contact
Mohammad Ahsan
+442031410606
mahsan@acieu.net
Source:ACI
Email:***@acieu.net Email Verified
