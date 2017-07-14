News By Tag
Fernbaugh's Jewelers Introduces: The Providence Diamond
Gorgeous Gemstone is Tracked from Discovery to "I Do!" in New Book
Providence is a term used to refer to loving care extended over the course of time. This makes it the perfect name for diamonds, which take years to form in conditions of high heat and extreme pressure. The De Beers mining company operates in Canada, South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. After The Providence Diamond was discovered, it was cut: an exacting process that resulted in an exquisitely beautiful 1.01 carat round brilliant diamond – the perfect center stone for a very special engagement ring.
The Providence Diamond was graded by the GIA, the Gemological Institute of America. The GIA is the world's foremost authority on diamonds, colored gemstones, and pearls, and sets the standards customers rely upon to know they're buying truly superior jewelry.
The next step on The Providence Diamond's journey was to http://fernbaughs.com, in Plymouth. There it was set in a custom engagement ring, going on to play a starring role in the engagement of one special couple.
The entire story of The Providence Diamond's journey is documented in a new book, available exclusively from Fernbaugh's Jewelers. Lori and Brian Van Duyne, co-owners, worked closely with the GIA to produce The Providence Diamond book. They hope to repeat the process for more of their customers.
"It's really very neat to be able to track the history of the diamond in your ring from the moment it came out of the ground until it went onto your finger," Lori Van Duyne said. "The book documents the quality of the diamond, of course, but it also makes clear that this diamond was produced in an environmentally responsible way, taking the human dignity of all of the workers involved into account. These issues are so important, and we have the power to make a difference with the choices we make. And of course, the diamond is really exceptionally beautiful."
To get a copy of The Providence Diamond book and to learn more about getting your next diamond purchase documented from discovery to the jewelry of your dreams, visit Fernbaugh's Jewelers, located at 206 North Michigan Street in Plymouth. http://fernbaughs.com
