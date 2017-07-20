 
News By Tag
* Harlem Commonwealth Council
* Growth Path
* African American Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Gentrification Not Great for All: African-American Businesses Continue to Decline

Harlem Commonwealth Council Launches Growth Path, a timely solution to support Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Harlem Commonwealth Council
Growth Path
African American Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Services

NEW YORK - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Many minority-owned businesses in Harlem struggle to keep their doors open as gentrification sweeps through the area. In response, the Harlem Commonwealth Council (HCC), http://www.harlemcommonwealth.org, is launching Growth Path – a small business advisory service providing minority and women-owned businesses with expert business guidance in marketing and sales, financial management, and human resources.

Kelvin Collins, HCC President and CEO states, "Growth Path will position minority and women-owned businesses for accelerated growth in this new economic environment of increased competition, rising rents and shifting consumer demographics. This program also aims to improve the survival rate of minority and women-owned businesses which drives the local economy while preserving Harlem's cultural richness."

Based on recent trends, the number of black-owned businesses in NYC continues to decline – 30% from 2007 to 2012. Moreover, new storefronts increased 45% while black-owned businesses folded over the last 15 years. To help businesses with the greatest potential overcome these trends, HCC selected firms have been operating for at least one year with annual revenues between $150,000 and $10 million. They also have at least two employees including the owner.

"There is a science to the art of building a successful small business. The art is in the motivation and perseverance that the entrepreneur brings. The science is the arduous task of learning what to do to succeed. That is where Growth Path comes in, and we are delighted to partner with Harlem Commonwealth Council," states Dr. Kofi A. Boateng, Executive Director of the West Harlem Development Corporation.

To ensure positive change is truly a result of this program, HCC will track and evaluate whether the program meets the following outcomes: helps participants maintain or increase employment levels, gain more customers or reach a new target market, increased revenue, or reducing operating expenses.

Harlem Commonwealth Council (HCC) Inc. is a 501(C)(3) economic development nonprofit organization delivering community-driven solutions in Harlem and surrounding communities since 1967. In addition to Growth Path, HCC recently launched Opportunity for Growth, a seven-month business education program using the Interise 'Streetwise MBA'TM curriculum to grow minority and women-owned businesses in partnership with Columbia University and Citi Community Development. HCC also provides microloans and advisory services to minority and women-owned business through its lending arm, the Harlem Entrepreneurial Fund.

To learn more about the Harlem Commonwealth Council (HCC) visit HCC's website, www.harlemcommonwealth.org. To schedule an interview, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061.

Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
917-509-3061
***@thebrandnewmommy.com
End
Source:Harlem Commonwealth Council
Email:***@thebrandnewmommy.com Email Verified
Tags:Harlem Commonwealth Council, Growth Path, African American Business
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017
The Brand New Mommy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share