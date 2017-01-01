 
News By Tag
* Personalized Gifts
* Promotional Products
* Branding Items
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lawrence
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Promotional products by Diamond T Design

Diamond T Design announces launch of new promotional products website.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Personalized Gifts
* Promotional Products
* Branding Items

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Lawrence - Kansas - US

Subject:
* Companies

LAWRENCE, Kan. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Promotional products by Diamond T Design. Find the perfect promotional items for business branding, saying thanks, or spreading the word. With over 30,000 promotional items for your corporate marketing campaign, you get big time product selection and the personal service you crave.

Visit  http://www.shop-diamondtdesign.com/ My Website for details.

McLouth, KS,01/01/2017  – Each visual representation of your brand is an important connection point with your customers. We Can Help You: Develop or Update Your Logo: Your company logo is the starting point for building a coordinated look and feel that represents your organization and the value you provide to your customers. Whether you are creating a new logo or updating an existing mark we'll help you communicate what's most important. Printed Materials: Connect with your customers with Business Cards, Brochures, Bags & Labels, Clothing, Signage & Flags, and other Promotional Items. What You Can Expect: Responsive, collaborative team On-brand design and content options An effective process and a realistic production schedule Cost effective design, graphics, and print solutions

About Diamond T Design.
We are an Authorized Dealer for Kaeser and Blair, Inc. DN#20580

Our website features thousands of promotional items and ad specialties that can be custom imprinted with your name or company logo. The Kaeser & Blair Catalog we feature online is loaded with some of the hottest deals around. All promotional items and pricing in the Best Buys catalog include your one color logo imprint, and all promotional items in the catalog will be featured until December 31, 2017. We also feature monthly specials and quarterly specials that can be located in our specials pages and in the Kaeser and Blair Windjammer. If there are any items you can not locate on our website just give us a call and our search department will try and locate it for you with the best possible price. We offer over 900,000 promotional items from over 4,500 factory suppliers.

Visit http://www.diamondtdesign.com My Home Website for details.

Contact
DIAMOND T DESIGN
20278 74ST, MCLOUTH, KS 66054
admin@diamondtdesign.com
End
Source:
Email:***@diamondtdesign.com Email Verified
Tags:Personalized Gifts, Promotional Products, Branding Items
Industry:Marketing
Location:Lawrence - Kansas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share