Promotional products by Diamond T Design
Diamond T Design announces launch of new promotional products website.
McLouth, KS,01/01/2017 – Each visual representation of your brand is an important connection point with your customers. We Can Help You: Develop or Update Your Logo: Your company logo is the starting point for building a coordinated look and feel that represents your organization and the value you provide to your customers. Whether you are creating a new logo or updating an existing mark we'll help you communicate what's most important. Printed Materials: Connect with your customers with Business Cards, Brochures, Bags & Labels, Clothing, Signage & Flags, and other Promotional Items. What You Can Expect: Responsive, collaborative team On-brand design and content options An effective process and a realistic production schedule Cost effective design, graphics, and print solutions
About Diamond T Design.
We are an Authorized Dealer for Kaeser and Blair, Inc. DN#20580
Our website features thousands of promotional items and ad specialties that can be custom imprinted with your name or company logo. The Kaeser & Blair Catalog we feature online is loaded with some of the hottest deals around. All promotional items and pricing in the Best Buys catalog include your one color logo imprint, and all promotional items in the catalog will be featured until December 31, 2017. We also feature monthly specials and quarterly specials that can be located in our specials pages and in the Kaeser and Blair Windjammer. If there are any items you can not locate on our website just give us a call and our search department will try and locate it for you with the best possible price. We offer over 900,000 promotional items from over 4,500 factory suppliers.
Visit http://www.diamondtdesign.com My Home Website for details.
Contact
DIAMOND T DESIGN
20278 74ST, MCLOUTH, KS 66054
admin@diamondtdesign.com
