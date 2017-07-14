YHM Designs and RWY23 Launch U.S. Airport Code Dad Caps

Trendy Hats Embroidered with Top U.S. Airport Codes to Celebrate Your Hometown, Favorite City or Dream Destination

PHX Phoenix Dad Cap - Black

Contact

Tom R. Ratcliffe

***@yhmdesigns.ca Tom R. Ratcliffe

End

-- Be on trend with a comfy dad cap embroidered with your favorite airport code.Now available at RWY23, these unstructured hats feature the three-letter IATA codes of 109 airports from across the United States.They include international gateways like New York's JFK, Atlanta's ATL, Chicago's ORD and San Francisco's SFO.And there are a host of major airfields too, such as Buffalo's BUF, Cleveland's CLE, Houston's IAH and Portland's PDX.Don't forget some of the funnier airport codes out there, including Butler, Missouri's BUM; Fresno, California's FAT; Lovelock, Nevada's LOL and Sioux City, Iowa's SUX.The hats are unstructured and low-profile, with 6 panels and a 3 1/8" crown. They are made of 100% cotton chino twill with an adjustable self strap and hide-away buckle.The lettering is inspired by airport signage for clarity, legibility and style. The hat will be a dapper accessory to suit one's day-to-day lifestyle.Each cap is embroidered to order in a choice of colors: black, khaki, navy blue, spruce green and stone.These hats also make great gifts for your best friend, a loved one who misses home, an expat working overseas, or a tried-and-true airport enthusiast.Dad caps are available in the U.S. for $28.99 plus applicable taxes. Shipping in the U.S. is free. Nominal shipping fees are added for international orders.RWY23 is the U.S. companion site to Canada's YHM Designs. Both RWY23 and YHM Designs offer city-themed and travel-inspired products with references to location, transit, geography and history – and more than a dash of fun!RWY23 is shorthand for Runway 23, indicating an airport runway oriented to the southwest at 230 degrees. The store specializes in cool airport code and travel stuff.YHM Designs takes its name from Hamilton, Ontario's IATA airport code of YHM. It identifies Hamilton's place in a global network.