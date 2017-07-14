News By Tag
R.K. Balu joins eScan as Zonal Manager – South India Region
eScan Anti-Virus, announced the appointment of Mr R.K.Balu as its Zonal Manager for the south India region. He will be responsible for channel sales & business expansion of retail and SMB products.
Balu brings with him an expertise of over 23 years in the anti-virus, software and IT hardware distribution industry. He is well known among IT channel partners across the southern region for his dedication and commitment. Prior to joining eScan, Mr Balu has worked with Redington, Savex Technologies and Quick Heal.
On appointment of Mr Balu, Mr. Rahul Joshi, AVP Channel Sales (eScan), said, "I am confident that Mr Balu, with his illustrious experience in the Southern region, will help reinstate and expand eScan's brand presence and build confidence among the channel partners. I firmly believe that his experience and expertise will help eScan to achieve its vision to become the leading brand in India."
Mr. R.K. Balu, Zonal Manager – South (Channel & SMB), eScan, added, "I am excited to join eScan, a security brand that is technically superior and been growing fast across India. My immediate goal will be to further expand eScan's channel partner network across and increase the market share of eScan products and revenue from southern market."
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
Media Contact
39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 600
Novi, MI 48375
12483745020
***@escanav.com
