HRO Today Releases Worker Confidence Index Study for First Quarter 2017

--announced that it has released its Worker Confidence Index Study for the first quarter of 2017.The Worker Confidence Index (WCI) – one of the key measurements covered in this study – increased for a fifth consecutive quarter to set a new level. The index rose 3.1 points to 107.6 for the first quarter of 2017, which is 10.9 points higher than one year ago.In addition, two out of the four components of the WCI - likelihood of promotion and raise - rose by more than nine points, while job stability and trust in leadership slightly declined."While these results could be considered encouraging, there are areas for improvement,"said Larry Basinait, Vice President of Market Research, SharedXpertise. "For instance, there is a noticeable paradox happening. Many of those feeling secure about their jobs are flourishing, and at the same time a growing number aren't confident they wouldn't lose their job. The state of the economy overall also remains a concern.""It should be comforting for business leaders to see that their employees are feeling confident in the workplace," said Andy Roane, Vice President of Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Yoh. "However, this sets up additional challenges for companies looking for talent during a time of relatively low unemployment. Happy, content workers are harder to recruit away from their current employer. In order to retain and recruit the best employees, they must take a proactive approach to crafting a work experience, start to finish, that's tailored to the demands of today's workers."In the Third Quarter of 2014,magazine and Yoh Recruitment Process Outsourcing joined together and launched an index to measure employment security. There was a need for a new index, as existing indices examined attitudes about the economy - such as the Consumer Con­fidence Index, Gallup's Economic Confidence Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) or United States Consumer Sentiment - but these measures focused more on macro metrics. They had much less emphasis on attitudinal measures of those employed.The focus of the Worker Confidence Index Studyis measuring perceived employment security. According to the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, more than 70% of what the U.S. produces is for personal consumption. Since the perception of job security greatly impacts purchasing behavior, there is a need to focus on how individuals perceive their job outlook.For over 70 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to their clients' success by providing comprehensive workforce solutions that focus on aerospace and defense, engineering, federal services, health care, life sciences, information technology, and telecommunications. Yoh fulfills immediate resource needs and delivers enterprise workforce solutions, including managed services, recruitment process outsourcing, vendor management systems, independent contractor compliance, and payroll services. For more information, visit Yoh.com.andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen Rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of corporate responsibility, human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.