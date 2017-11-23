 
Industry News





Project Financing Calais Harbour Expansion and Amsterdam Court House: Solutions and Challenges

SMi Reports: A review of the financing methods for Calais Harbour Expansion and Amsterdam Court House will be featured at the 16th Annual Benelux Infrastructure conference.
 
 
LONDON - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- With global discussion around the use of natural resources, the issue of financing is a predominant concept. The financing of industrial projects is a common theme throughout history that is just recently being applied to the natural resource industry. One instance of this is the Benelux Infrastructure Forum, being held in Amsterdam from 22-23rd November, 2017.

Bond financing for the Calais Harbour Expansion is the topic of the first case study, as well as solutions to challenges faced. Lead by Allianz Global Investors' Director of Infrastructure Debt, Francois Yves Gaudeul, the presentation will focus on a few problems that arose during the project and how they were addressed. Innovative financing through the Project Bond Credit Enhancement (PBCE) scheme and balancing relationships between stakeholders are other topics of discussion in this case study.

The second case study will be led by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Asset Management GmbH's Senior Investing Manager of Infrastructure Debt, Benjamin Hemming. He will speak about the benefits of institutional investor financing in relation to the Amsterdam Court House. His presentation will surround various financing options like the innovative PPP financing scheme, including long-term institutional loans next to construction-related bank loans and public sector operational financing. Hemming will then talk about the potential of this PPP scheme in the Netherlands. Additionally, he will assess construction risks from a (re)-insurance perspective and speak to the benefits and challenges of hybrid financing solutions.

The conference further covers alternative financing methods such as project bonds, pension funds, government funding, and project financing, as well as growing on and offshore markets to which investors are attracted. Developments within the infrastructure market of the Benelux region in 2017 will be reviewed to find out what challenges were faced, how these were overcome, and the outlook of the infrastructure market. The format of the conference will be an eclectic mix of presentations and round table discussions which allow plenty of debate and interaction amongst delegates and detailed analysis of the latest case studies.

In addition, the conference also features an exclusive pre-conference workshop on "Financing Offshore Wind in the New Competitive Auction Environment" hosted by, Amsterdam Capital Partners taking place on the 21st November 2017.

The conference has established itself as the industry-leading event for the Benelux region and will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn and network amongst senior executives in this thriving industry. The Benelux Infrastructure Forum is the only place to meet the major players within this industry from banks, constructors and institutional investors to the lawyers and the regulators.

For those who are looking to attend, there is a £100 early bird offer available online ending on the 29th September 2017.

Further information is available at online at: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/finance/europe/benelux-infra...

16th Benelux Infrastructure forum

22nd-23rd November 2017

Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands

https://www.smi-online.co.uk/finance/europe/benelux-infrastructure-forum?utm_source=F-028&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Prlog

Media: Contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk

Booking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

_______________________________________________________________

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

