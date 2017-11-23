News By Tag
Project Financing Calais Harbour Expansion and Amsterdam Court House: Solutions and Challenges
SMi Reports: A review of the financing methods for Calais Harbour Expansion and Amsterdam Court House will be featured at the 16th Annual Benelux Infrastructure conference.
Bond financing for the Calais Harbour Expansion is the topic of the first case study, as well as solutions to challenges faced. Lead by Allianz Global Investors' Director of Infrastructure Debt, Francois Yves Gaudeul, the presentation will focus on a few problems that arose during the project and how they were addressed. Innovative financing through the Project Bond Credit Enhancement (PBCE) scheme and balancing relationships between stakeholders are other topics of discussion in this case study.
The second case study will be led by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Asset Management GmbH's Senior Investing Manager of Infrastructure Debt, Benjamin Hemming. He will speak about the benefits of institutional investor financing in relation to the Amsterdam Court House. His presentation will surround various financing options like the innovative PPP financing scheme, including long-term institutional loans next to construction-
The conference further covers alternative financing methods such as project bonds, pension funds, government funding, and project financing, as well as growing on and offshore markets to which investors are attracted. Developments within the infrastructure market of the Benelux region in 2017 will be reviewed to find out what challenges were faced, how these were overcome, and the outlook of the infrastructure market. The format of the conference will be an eclectic mix of presentations and round table discussions which allow plenty of debate and interaction amongst delegates and detailed analysis of the latest case studies.
In addition, the conference also features an exclusive pre-conference workshop on "Financing Offshore Wind in the New Competitive Auction Environment"
The conference has established itself as the industry-leading event for the Benelux region and will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn and network amongst senior executives in this thriving industry. The Benelux Infrastructure Forum is the only place to meet the major players within this industry from banks, constructors and institutional investors to the lawyers and the regulators.
For those who are looking to attend, there is a £100 early bird offer available online ending on the 29th September 2017.
Further information is available at online at: https://www.smi-
16th Benelux Infrastructure forum
22nd-23rd November 2017
Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands
https://www.smi-
Media: Contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk
Booking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
