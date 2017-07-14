Quick steps to install Norton antivirus

If the users are willing to install Norton anti virus on their systems then they are just required to undertake the steps that are mentioned below in this article.

Contact

jenni

***@ysupportnumber.com jenni

End

-- The steps needs to be carefully processed to prevent any further problem while using the anti virus.• Firstly, to install Norton anti virus the users need to run their Norton anti virus and should open it on their systems.• Then after the Norton anti virus has been opened the users need to select on the option renew and activate now that is mentioned in the Norton anti virus software page.• Users then need to proceed further and should click on I have a key or code option displayed there.• After selecting on this option the users need to enter the product key of the Norton anti virus in the required space.• Once this is done select on next and go to the next step.• After entering the product key the users need to go to onscreen instructions and should follow it.• Then the users need to go through the details about the anti virus.• After that select on done to finish the installing process.Hence, these are the steps that needs to be followed by the users if they want to install the Norton anti virus software on their systems. Besides, the users can also contact the norton antivirus technical support team members if they come across any issue while processing these steps.Recommended by