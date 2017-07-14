News By Tag
Active Directory Interview Questions to Prepare You to Ace Your Job Interview
Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI
Active Directory Interview Questions and Answers
1. Mention what is Active Directory?
Answer: An active directory is a directory structure used on Micro-soft Windows based servers and computers to store data and information about networks and domains.
2. What is Domains in Active Directory?
Answer: In Windows 2000, a domain defines both an administrative boundary and a security boundary for a collection of objects that are relevant to a specific group of users on a network. A domain is an administrative boundary because administrative privileges do not extend to other domains. It is a security boundary because each domain has a security policy that extends to all security accounts within the domain. Active Directory stores information about objects in one or more domains.
Domains can be organized into parent-child relationships to form a hierarchy. A parent domain is the domain directly superior in the hierarchy to one or more subordinate, or child, domains. A child domain also can be the parent of one or more child domains, as shown below.
3. Mention which is the default protocol used in directory services?
Answer: The default protocol used in directory services is LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol).
4. What is Mixed Mode?
Answer: Allows domain controllers running both Windows 2000 and earlier versions of Windows NT to co-exist in the domain. In mixed mode, the domain features from previous versions of Windows NT Server are still enabled, while some Windows 2000 features are disabled. Windows 2000 Server domains are installed in mixed mode by default. In mixed mode the domain may have Windows NT 4.0 backup domain controllers present. Nested groups are not supported in mixed mode.
5. Explain the term FOREST in AD?
Answer: Forest is used to define an assembly of AD domains that share a single schema for the AD. All DC's in the forest share this schema and is replicated in a hierarchical fashion among them.
6. What is Native Mode?
Answer: When all the domain controllers in a given domain are running Windows 2000 Server. This mode allows organizations to take advantage of new Active Directory features such as Universal groups, nested group membership, and inter-domain group membership.
7. Explain what is SYSVOL?
Answer: The SysVOL folder keeps the server's copy of the domain's public files. The contents such as users, group policy, etc. of the sysvol folders are replicated to all domain controllers in the domain.
8. What is LDAP?
Answer: LDAP is the directory service protocol that is used to query and update AD. LDAP naming paths are used to access AD objects and include the following:
• Distinguished names
• Relative Distinguished names
9. Mention what is Kerberos?
Answer: Kerberos is an authentication protocol for network. It is built to offer strong authentication for server/client applications by using secret-key cryptography.
10. Minimum Requirement for Installing AD?
Answer:
• Windows Server, Advanced Server, Datacenter Server
• Minimum Disk space of 200MB for AD and 50MB for log files
• NTFS partition
• TCP/IP Installed and Configured to use DNS
• Administrative privilege for creating a domain in existing network
