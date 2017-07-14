PocketGuardian™ provides a solution that doesn't lock iOS!

LAUREL, Md.
- July 20, 2017
- PRLog
-- Across the industry, parental monitoring solutions have been hit hard. Customer accounts are being locked as a result of iOS security enhancements. Many monitoring solutions have suffered the inability to even monitor a child's iOS devices. However, PocketGuardian™
is proud to announce itself today as having resolved this industry wide problem.
"Our mission at PocketGuardian™
is to help protect children online." says James Ryan, Co-Founder of PocketGuardian™
." A huge wrench was thrown into the parental monitoring industry. We knew that even if others in the industry couldn't provide a solution. PocketGuardian™
wouldn't stop until one was found. Too many parents needed us! We wanted to let parents know there was still a solution out there for them with PocketGuardian™
." A leader in the parental monitoring industry, PocketGuardian™
provides real time monitoring of a child's text messages, apps and social media accounts.
PocketGuardian™
uses proprietary software to detect inappropriate content including cyberbullying, sexting, drug references and explicit images. Parents are alerted to inappropriate content on their child's mobile devices and social media accounts without divulging the actual content. Alerts contain timestamps, alert types, who sent the content, which app or social media site was used, and parental resources. The list of mobile applications and social network sites PocketGuardian™
monitors to date include SMS, iMessage, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Kik, Viber, Line, Whisper, Oovoo, Calculator%, Calculator Pro, Jott, Tinder, Skout and MeetMe.About PocketGuardian™
PocketGuardian™
is the 1st parental monitoring tool to keep parents actively aware of their child's digital footprint without invading their child's privacy. Parents receive notification when cyberbullying, sexting or drug references are detected, plus resources to start a conversation with their child. Visit https://gopocketguardian.com
to learn more and sign up for a free trial.