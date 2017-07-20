 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


New Ambrane Power Banks For Fast Charging Up The Mobile Devices

 
 
OKHLA, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Printland, the leading digital online printing store, has announced a new brand of Ambrane Power Banks with sleek design to solve the problem of charging up the batteries for both Apple and Android phones.

Power banks are the ultimate way of keeping the mobile devices charged up all the time. To stay connected everytime, Ambrane power banks are the best brand for reducing the tension of having low batteries and aids in charging up the mobile phones every single second. Ambrane Power Banks comes in different mAh i.e., from 5200 mAh to 13000 mAh. Promotional power banks makes for an excellent unique corporate gift for the employees and clients of the company. Giving corporate power banks boost up the brand of the company at a new level by printing attractive logos on the power banks to give a rich look to the company.

Ambrane Power Banks are stylish, trendy and light weighted for the convenience of the customers to carry from one place to another easily. It can be effortlessly slide into a laptop bag, backpack or any ladies handbags. To keep in touch with people all the time, Ambrane power banks are the perfect companion for all mobile devices.

The price of power banks ranges from RS 399 to RS 1399. It is available in black, blue and white colours. There are various online portals to buy promotional power banks for business purposes and for personal use also at affordable prices.


http://www.printland.in/corporate/power-bank.html
http://www.printland.in/items/power-banks.html

