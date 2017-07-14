News By Tag
Kounopt introduces the new and upgraded Blue reduction coatings now manufactured in house
Kounopt eyewear now adds to its assortment the new and upgraded blue reduction coatings available in different sizes on their online store now.
Blue and violet rays stealthily cause damage to eyes over time, and the added dependence on electronic gadgets that emit blue only makes matters worse. The retina, the only part that draws oxygen from the air, unconnected to any other source of oxygen is likely to be the worst affected due to blue and violet rays radiation.
Jim Kounnas, the director of Kounopt had this to say "Many individuals enjoy blue light because of the positive effect it has on the body's internal clocks. But, the point being missed here is that some forms of the same blue and violet spectrum can cause serious damage to vision, which is why we always recommend lenses that cancel out harmful glares". Kounopt, the Delaware based Optometrists and Opticians have commenced in house manufacturing of the very latest in blue reduction coatings.
Blue light, with advantages, needs to be selectively blocked out to permit the passage of the light is beneficial, while cancelling out rays that contribute to impairment and complications. Relying on the three decades of experience, Kounopt has decided to offer its specialist services through lenses that come with blue reduction coatings, and has invested significantly to offer an above par offering.
The lens when fitted will permit users unimpaired vision, permitting healthy blue and violate rays to flood in, while cancelling and shutting out the harmful rays of blue and violet spectrum. All studies indicate that individuals are more exposed to blue light from devices than from natural light. This is primarily because of the dependence on gadgets for most work. The need to wear blue reduction coating lens is therefore all the more important.
As Jim said "There is a huge change in workplace and lifestyle requirements. About twenty or thirty years back, the only exposure to such light was outdoors. Now it is the classic case of double trouble" The new millenials stand exposed to higher risks indoors, making it important to wear protective lenses. The number of individuals who have benefitted from reduction coatings have prodded Kounopt to plunge into manufacture and offer high quality coatings.
About the Company:
Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
Jim Kounnas
