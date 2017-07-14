Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Celebrates Summer Season With Special Offer

Amman, Jordan (July 2017) – To celebrate the summer season and to add comfort and value for its guests, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel launched special offers for the guests and visitors.

-- The "ladies Night, Every Night" offer is held at EVOO restaurant, where the guests will enjoy sitting at the EVOO's beautiful garden, tuning to Sheraton's resident DJ Liona. In this offer, the ladies will get a free drink and pay no cover charge.The "Spice Garden" restaurant, which is known for its daily themed cuisines, will be taking the guests to a trip to Asia. Every Monday, Spice Garden guests will engage their senses in the restaurant where aromatic flavors permeate the air. With a various number of mouthwatering dishes, taste buds will be tantalized with an eclectic best-of specialties from far Asia, proving to guests how every plate is done with care and with fresh products for them to enjoy.And for those seeking sanctuary at the weekends, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is offering a weekend escape from the blazing sun for the guests. When booking a night for two to enjoy a perfect weekend at the hotel's special facilities, guest will benefit from a number of offers and services including a complimentary breakfast for two, free access to the gym, outdoor & indoor pool, and Jacuzzi, free Wi-Fi at the hotel, in addition to 15% discount on food & beverage, and 10% discount on Shine Spa services, and free late check out until 4 PM.Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil commented by saying: "Sheraton Amman Al Nabil is accustomed to offer the best services to its guests, to enrich their experience at the hotel. This summer we are keen on making their visits more memorable with the variety of services in the various hotel's outlet, hoping they will be having extraordinary stay".