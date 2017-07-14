Global D.C Motor Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)

Analysed by Excitation System (Brushed, Brushless), by End User (Industrial, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), by Power Output (Below 1HP, 1HP -100HP,100HP - 500HP, > 500HP).

-- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global DC Motor Market By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China and India).Brushless DC Motor is gaining major traction as the next major development in DC Motors; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including the high cost and failure in Hall Effect Sensors. Further, advancement in the motor-drive technologies will boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many leading manufacturing companies are dedicated in developing integrated motor drive technology, with the major focus to reduce cost, increasing efficiency and making it compact and modular for small size applications. Sensor-less BLDC drive system has also been started to further simplify the failure in the driving system and cutting its manufacturing cost. Several medical device companies are now increasing the use of these motors due to their low noise, compact size and dynamic response.According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global D.C Motor Market: Analysis By Excitation System (Brushed, Brushless), By End User (Industrial, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Power Output (Below1HP, 1HP -100HP,100HP - 500HP, > 500HP), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)", global market is projected to display a moderate growth represented by a CAGR of 4.85% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in the automotive production, rising demand of electric vehicles, government regulations to use energy efficient and less power consuming motors and growing advancements in the motor-drive technology. The field of Brushless DC Motors is rising at a higher rate due its extremely dynamic performance characteristics, thereby gradually replacing the conventional DC and stepper motor in various applications. Among the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the total DC Motor market in 2016 and again is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the growing economies of China and India with the increasing automotive production, rising demand of electric vehicles and industrial development.The report titled, "Global D.C Motor Market: Analysis By Excitation System (Brushed, Brushless), By End User (Industrial, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Power Output (Below1HP, 1HP -100HP,100HP - 500HP, > 500HP), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)", has covered and analysed the potential of Global DC Motor Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global DC motor market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.Scope of the ReportGlobal Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• DC Motor Market• By Excitation System (Brushed, Brushless)• By End User (Industrial, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others)• By Power Output (Below1HP, 1HP -100HP,100HP - 500HP, >500HP)Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• DC Motor Market• By Excitation System (Brushed, Brushless)• By End User (Industrial, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others)• By Power Output (Below1HP, 1HP -100HP,100HP - 500HP, >500HP)Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• DC Motor Market• By Excitation System (Brushed, Brushless)• By End User (Industrial, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others)• By Power Output (Below1HP, 1HP -100HP,100HP - 500HP, >500HP)Other Report Highlights• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• SWOT Analysis• Competitive Landscape• Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players manufacturing DC motor and Drives, By Type of Excitation System• Policy and Regulatory Landscape• Company Analysis - ABB Ltd., Siemens AG., Emerson Electric, AMERTEK Inc., Allied Motion Technologies, Franklin Electric, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Baldor Electric Corporation Inc., ARC System, Inc., Faulhaber GroupCustomization of the ReportThe report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.Link-