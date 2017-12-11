Modeling & Metrics in SAP APO DP 1-day Workshop Oct 13, 2017

SAP APO

End

-- OverviewSAP APO is a popular supply chain planning tool among many Fortune 1000 companies today. APO can help you create better demand forecasts and finished goods plans, when properly implemented together with appropriate training for the planning professionals.The main focus of the workshop is Statistical modeling and forecasting in SAP APO. We will cover the various modeling strategies including the automatic model selection procedures. We will spend quality time on explaining data analysis and graphical review in APO.Please bring your laptops with access to your APO DP environment so you can test a couple of models on the fly.This is a chance to discuss your challenges in using SAP APO from technological and analytical point view.The tool also uses a variety of Error measurements as model diagnostics to assess the quality of the forecasting model and enables exception management through reporting and alerts. In this workshop, you will also learn the mechanics behind the Forecast Error metrics available in the System.SAP APO has six different error metrics. There is a lot of confusion and which ones to use and how to use them and what they really mean.1. How many of them are you currently using in your modeling?2. How many of them you should really be using?3. Which metric is the best indicator of forecast quality?APO DP defines the error metrics with its own unique formula that is different from conventional calculations. So it is critical for planners to know how they are being calculated and how to use them to diagnose forecast quality. We illustrate with examples the calculations of MAPE, RMSE and MPE and the pros and cons of using each.Forecast Alerts are a big part of Demand Modeling by Exception. We show you how to leverage the error measures to define and use Univariate Forecast Alerts. The final tool to compare among alternative forecast models is to use the Forecast Comparison Report.On completion of the course, you will have a better understanding of the different modeling strategies and you can take advantage of the exception management practices built into APO DP to model, forecast and manage the process by exception. Learn how to leverage:• Forecasting exception alerts and• Forecast Model comparisonsEarly bird price of $895Highly recommended as a 3 day workshop along with the Demand Planning Tutorial 2 day DP + 1 Day SAP APO $1695