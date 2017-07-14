Discover the Happiness Desk at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi

Keeping with the theme of the Year of Giving, an implementation inspired by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Al Wahda Mall has introduced the Happiness Desk

pr log

Contact

Yardstick Marketing Management

***@yardstick- marketing.com Yardstick Marketing Management

End

-- Al Wahda Mall, an Iconic landmark & favorite shopping destination located in the heart of Abu Dhabi city, presents its latest initiative, the Happiness Desk customer service department. Located on the Ground Floor near the main entrance and Extension First Floor, the Happiness Desk runs parallelly with the mission of the Year of Giving initiative by the government of the UAE sanctioned by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.With the Happiness Desk, Al Wahda Mall takes customer service up a notch, providing details about all the latest offers and promotions and giving timely directions and offering support sure to make customers happy. The Happiness Desk invites customers to engage in a two-way conversation with mall-related happenings, while providing generic information on the locality and other factors affecting the mall.Al Wahda Mall also recently ran a daily give-away for its 10Anniversary in June, making 30 people happy by giving away mall vouchers worth AED 10,000 to a single lucky winner, giving away up to AED 300,000 in mall vouchers throughout the month.The Mall also hosts a Pink Parking initiative, aligning itself with various government initiatives. Al Wahda Mall has now allocated over 80 parking bays reserved for women, known as 'Ladies Parking', making it the first mall in Abu Dhabi to have led the way to make happy, hassle-free parking a new reality.Other services from the mall include a fully equipped First Aid Room to cater to customer emergencies, Wheelchair availability at the Happiness Desks, Mosque and Prayer Rooms for men and women, Visitor's Information machines in various intersections of the mall, ATMs at Car Parking entrances, Etisalat and Du service centers on the first floor and third floor, a Zakat Fund Machine and Sahel Machine.said, "The Happiness Desk is aimed at providing the best possible service with the least possible distress or discomfort. The reason we are starting to really talk about this new development is because it can be a daunting experience for many to seek the help they duly deserve at help desks and information counters. Our Happiness Desk aims to remove all the stigma surrounding this. We hope that we reach our goal of spreading smiles with every helping hand we provide, and look forward to creating a radical difference in the way corporations approach customer service."The Happiness Desks are located on the Ground Floor near the main entrance and Extension First Floor,Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi City.AL WAHDA MALL is an Iconic landmark & favorite shopping destination located in the heart of Abu Dhabi city offering people the very best of shopping and lifestyle experience. The mall is a one stop solution for all entertainment and leisure hosting and a great combination of a variety to offer in fashion, jewellery, electronics, home decor, with hypermarket, restaurants & food court, catering to the tastes of residents & tourists alike. Al Wahda Mall has over 350 plus brand stores and over 100 Kiosks. Spanning across an area of 3.3 million square feet(BUA), the mall hosts around 3mn visitors per month on average.For more information: