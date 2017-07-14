News By Tag
Wooden Space Unveils Its All New Range of 3 Seater Sofas Online
A 3 seater sofa is an excellent choice for a brighter looking living room. If you wish to purchase an elegant and good quality 3 seater sofa for your home, then Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture store in the UK.
Take a look at some benefits of purchasing your 3 seater sofa from Wooden Space:
High-quality material
Wooden Space has paid special attention to bringing excellence and nonparallel quality in their products for which they have used only the top notch materials in their framework. All the 3 seater sofas available in their catalogue are crafted from solid Asiatic hardwood like mango and acacia for maximum durability. In addition to this, eight-way hand tied coils are used in them and further attached to webbing to add additional durability. Moreover, the cushions used in these sofas are highly comfortable, and the fabric material used in upholstery is hard-wearing and skin-friendly.
A wide assortment of comfortable and stylish sofas
If you desire for a stylish and comfortable 3 seater sofa for your living room, there are many options that you can explore at Wooden Space. Argun 3 Seater Wooden Sofa, Stella 3 Seater Sofa, Anadry 3 Seater Wooden Sofa, Fraser 3 Seater Wooden Sofa, and all their products in this category are a great fit for any interior and they are sure to impart an aesthetic appeal. Whether you need a leather sofa or a fabric sofa for your home, there you will get a large inventory of options to shop from. All their three seater sofas reflect unique designs, and stylish looks that are perfect to give an awe-inspiring feel to your interior.
Open for customisation
To meet the whims and desires of every customer, Wooden Space is open to all sorts of customisation in their products. So, it does not matter whether you need to change the style, design, covering or colour of your three seater sofa, they can provide you with exactly what you want. All you need to do is fill up the customisation form available on their website after which one of their furniture designers will contact you to know about your customisation plans, and your sofa will be modified accordingly.
100% secure payment modes
Wooden Space has incorporated safe payment options by using firewalls to check any threat from malware. So, you can choose any mode of payment such as Credit Card, Debit Card, or Internet Banking to place your order.
Besides all the benefits mentioned above, all the 3 seater sofas available at Wooden Space are priced reasonably, so you can easily afford them without putting pressure on your pocket. No matter whatever be your budget, they have many options ranging from simple looking sofa to luxurious units. Moreover, Wooden Space sticks to the policy of timely delivery of all the orders, and therefore, you'll never get a chance to complain regarding their services.
So what are you waiting for? Purchase your 3 seater sofa today to add sophistication and elegance to your interior.
Visit : https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
Contact
Wooden Space
***@woodenspace.co.uk
