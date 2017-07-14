 
News By Tag
* 3 Seater Sofa
* Three Seater Sofa
* 3 Seater Wooden Sofa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Northampton
  Northamptonshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Wooden Space Unveils Its All New Range of 3 Seater Sofas Online

A 3 seater sofa is an excellent choice for a brighter looking living room. If you wish to purchase an elegant and good quality 3 seater sofa for your home, then Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture store in the UK.
 
 
3 Seater Sofa
3 Seater Sofa
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 3 Seater Sofa
* Three Seater Sofa
* 3 Seater Wooden Sofa

Industry:
* Furniture

Location:
* Northampton - Northamptonshire - England

NORTHAMPTON, England - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The three seater sofas are the most popular choice for living room furniture these days as they are convenient to use in tighter spaces and are highly versatile in functionality. If you are looking to get a three seater sofa for your home, then you must check Wooden Space's new collection online. Being one of the most loved wooden furniture brands in the UK, they have tried to meet the needs and preferences of people from all walks of life, and their new collection of three seater sofas is made to meet the needs of the modern day homeowners. These elegant pieces of sofas draw inspiration from the couches and sofas used in royal mansions of the past centuries and the detailed craftsmanship of these furniture pieces truly represents a blend of royal comfort and modern style. Moreover, being crafted in high-quality Asiatic hardwood, they are extremely durable and capable of creating a style statement in your home to infuse a distinct fashionable edge.

Take a look at some benefits of purchasing your 3 seater sofa from Wooden Space:

High-quality material

Wooden Space has paid special attention to bringing excellence and nonparallel quality in their products for which they have used only the top notch materials in their framework. All the 3 seater sofas available in their catalogue are crafted from solid Asiatic hardwood like mango and acacia for maximum durability. In addition to this, eight-way hand tied coils are used in them and further attached to webbing to add additional durability. Moreover, the cushions used in these sofas are highly comfortable, and the fabric material used in upholstery is hard-wearing and skin-friendly.

A wide assortment of comfortable and stylish sofas

If you desire for a stylish and comfortable 3 seater sofa for your living room, there are many options that you can explore at Wooden Space. Argun 3 Seater Wooden Sofa, Stella 3 Seater Sofa, Anadry 3 Seater Wooden Sofa, Fraser 3 Seater Wooden Sofa, and all their products in this category are a great fit for any interior and they are sure to impart an aesthetic appeal. Whether you need a leather sofa or a fabric sofa for your home, there you will get a large inventory of options to shop from. All their three seater sofas reflect unique designs, and stylish looks that are perfect to give an awe-inspiring feel to your interior.

Open for customisation

To meet the whims and desires of every customer, Wooden Space is open to all sorts of customisation in their products. So, it does not matter whether you need to change the style, design, covering or colour of your three seater sofa, they can provide you with exactly what you want. All you need to do is fill up the customisation form available on their website after which one of their furniture designers will contact you to know about your customisation plans, and your sofa will be modified accordingly.

100% secure payment modes

Wooden Space has incorporated safe payment options by using firewalls to check any threat from malware. So, you can choose any mode of payment such as Credit Card, Debit Card, or Internet Banking to place your order.

Besides all the benefits mentioned above, all the 3 seater sofas available at Wooden Space are priced reasonably, so you can easily afford them without putting pressure on your pocket. No matter whatever be your budget, they have many options ranging from simple looking sofa to luxurious units. Moreover, Wooden Space sticks to the policy of timely delivery of all the orders, and therefore, you'll never get a chance to complain regarding their services.

So what are you waiting for? Purchase your 3 seater sofa today to add sophistication and elegance to your interior.

Visit : https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/three-seater-sofas

Contact
Wooden Space
***@woodenspace.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@woodenspace.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:3 Seater Sofa, Three Seater Sofa, 3 Seater Wooden Sofa
Industry:Furniture
Location:Northampton - Northamptonshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wooden Space News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share