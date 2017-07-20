News By Tag
AVATA Cloud Practice Gains Momentum
"We have seen great advancement in our Cloud practice with companies adopting Cloud solutions across the breadth of their enterprises. Companies like Energy Storage Systems, Griffin, Incipio, Channel Control Merchants and Harbor Touch are recent additions to the list of AVATA customers migrating to the Cloud." said Stefan Achilles, Managing Partner, AVATA.
As an Oracle-recommended consultancy, AVATA focuses on strategy and execution that drives the delivery of successful business strategy for their clients. AVATA provides a holistic approach to Oracle Cloud solutions, Supply Chain Management and JD Edwards.
Contact avata.com to learn more about our services and partnering opportunities.
About AVATA
AVATA, a leading strategic partner of Oracle, is recognized for its global capabilities in helping companies solve critical business challenges through people, process and technology. We offer the unique blend of real-world industry experience, best practices, and software expertise that sets us apart from pure system integrators. Leveraging Oracle Cloud, JD Edwards, and Supply Chain Management solutions, we provide our clients with a strategy that fits their organization and competitive processes that differentiate them in their respective markets and successfully deliver rapid improvements impacting bottom-line performance.
For more information about AVATA, visit www.avata.com.
Contact
Christina Bergman
Marketing Manager at AVATA
christina.bergman@
Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017