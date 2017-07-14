 
The Chair and Sofa Offers Heavy discounts on Arm chairs!

LONDON - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chair and Sofa Company, a well-known furniture stores in London offers heavy discounts on its wide range of arm chairs collection. With the current sale, the customers in London are expected to get a sophisticated range of furniture at much lesser prices.

The latest offer of The Chair and Sofa Company is available on its exclusive and most exquisite range of arm chairs. The arm chairs offered by them are beautifully handcrafted to perfect finish by the expert craftsmen. The ongoing sale has made buying elegant and sophisticated chairs a bit easier. Online delivery of products available on the discount of up to 50 percent have cheered many faces and is still open.

Buying from The Chair and Sofa Company now can be a double delight as you can get their highly intricate furniture products at much lesser rates. They are known for creating highly stylish, classical, traditional as well as modern furniture in UK. Their collection of arm chairs on sale includes traditional chairs, French painted chairs, French distressed chairs and much more. These masterpieces are created by making use of the finest quality natural solid wood which they source from all over Europe.

The unbelievable sale at The Chair and Sofa Company but only for limited time. So hurry and log on to their website today. Browse through their online collection and place your order now. For any other query regarding their products, you can make a call at (+44) 020 3441 6160.

About the Company:

The Chair and Sofa (http://www.thechairandsofa.com/) Company London is the top furniture store in London, offering a wide variety of home furniture items. They are a specialist at antique and contemporary furniture making by combining the English and French styles of bespoke furniture production that is stately, grand and royal. They fulfil the motive of satisfying their esteemed clients who possess a love for royalty. Apart from the bespoke furniture line they also offer curtains and elegant soft furnishings for hotels, embassies, elite property developments, personal residences, mansions and business premises.

Ayman Gaballah
***@englanderline.com
Source:The chair and sofa
Email:***@englanderline.com
