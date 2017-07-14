News By Tag
Silver will be hallmark too, along with gold: Announces Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd
Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. boasts of being the pioneer of making hallmark silver jewelries first time in Bengal along with the gold ornaments. Their stores have a huge collection of certified silver sets along with gold.
The tradition of wearing hallmark silver ornaments is still very rare in Bengal, due to the ignorance of the consumers which affects the demand of silver ornaments. Therefore, jewelers worldwide may have started keeping hallmark silver sets, but this tradition hasn't yet been followed in Bengal widely. GGJ's CEO Shri Nirmal Kr. Ghosh says, "people lack proper information about silver items and many entrepreneurs are taking its advantage by selling non-certified silver products instead of guiding them rightly. We don't support this kind of illegal activity. All of our silver items are 100% BIS hallmark certified and purely safe and authenticated to use." He also said that all of their branches including the Benachity & Aesby More branches too.
Their recent venture was Ratha Yatra offer 'SONA KINLE RUPO FREE', where they promise to deliver hallmark silver products only.
About Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
The brainchild of Shri Nirmal Kr. Ghosh, Guinea Gold Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. is now independent and takes pride in making unique hallmark jewelry items of both in gold & silver. Their forte is their specially made hallmark silver products which are quite rare in Bengal. They also make all kinds of gold, silver & diamond items along with the GIS certified gemstones and follow all the norms of SEBI, in order to deliver a secured service to their clients. To know more visit:https://guineagoldjewellerspvtltd.com/
