News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Signature Forex launches Online international Money Transfer Service
This service is the latest addition for signature forex including online foreign exchange service, offering of travel card, providing travel insurance and booking of flights.
Launch of online international money transfer service is an innovative thinking by signature forex. With the help of this service, anyone can transfer their money outside India. The transfer of money will take place rapidly. Everyone, whether a business owner or a family person will find this service as a boon because of the advantage it is giving like 24*7 online transaction facility, saving a huge amount of time, solved the problem of standing in queue.
Signature forex is giving options like Western union and Money Gram for transferring money online. This service has provided convenience and peace of mind to people living abroad and far away from their family for sending and receiving money. By the launch of it money can be transferred by using basic details like name, bank name, account no etc. This service is available outside the country with the help of our dedicated professionals who are working for the growth of this service every second.
Website- http://www.signatureforex.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse