NeoTrack to Expand Presence in Association with Franchise Bazar
NeoTrack, a school bus tracking system based on Artiﬁcial Intelligence that guarantees smooth pickup and drop-off for all children between homes and schools. NeoTrack has partnered with FranchiseBazar, a franchise marketing arm of Sparkleminds.
"The generic GPS-based ﬂeet management tracking devices seem nowhere close to solving the real problem in schools to ensure child safety at all times in Qatar. That is the gap that eMclan Ventures, run by Well care Group, will ﬁll in by introducing the distinctive, novel and intelligent solution in Qatar. We believe this will add immense value to parents of school going children as well as to schools themselves."
Director of NeoTrack, said: "NeoTrack was conceived after two years of thorough research by a team of highly qualiﬁed and experienced professionals with a clear understanding of the problems concerning the institution (schools/colleges)
With over 50 years of collective experience in India, Europe and US, our team has gained an in-depth knowledge of GPS technology, Artiﬁcial Intelligence, Neural Networks, Automotive technology and their safety standards. NeoTrack is currently headquartered in India with operations now expanded to Qatar and Boston, USA." "What makes our solution of transportation distinct from other GPS/RFID vendors is its easy accessibility, its exclusivity, its ability to think and act itself and automatically monitoring and reporting in case of any issues that enable our 24/7 support team to assist NeoTrack users with quick ﬁxes in the case of system failure. At NeoTrack, we believe in serving the users with certainty, clarity, accuracy and utmost safety," he added. "We are very grateful to the government of Qatar in providing our team timely assistance. Qatar is highly sophisticated and is swiftly developing into the educational hub of the GCC region. We are proud to be a part of this emerging and expanding sector and contribute in a small way towards its growth. NeoTrack in Qatar would not have been possible without the involvement of eMclan Ventures who bring their unparalleled expertise and knowledge to create advanced life enhancing solutions. We are very pleased to be associated with them in Qatar," he concluded.
Franchise Bazar is India's foremost franchise portal with over 50,000 unique visitors every month. https://www.franchisebazar.com helps entrepreneurs find, choose and start a new franchise based on their skills and the resources they want to deploy on the one end and on the other helps franchise brand choose franchises that match their requirements. It is part of Sparkleminds, which is an integrated franchise development company with 15 years of franchise consulting experience in the Indian Subcontinent.
