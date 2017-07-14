 
News By Tag
* NeoTrack App
* Tracking App
* IT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


NeoTrack to Expand Presence in Association with Franchise Bazar

NeoTrack, a school bus tracking system based on Artiﬁcial Intelligence that guarantees smooth pickup and drop-off for all children between homes and schools. NeoTrack has partnered with FranchiseBazar, a franchise marketing arm of Sparkleminds.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
NeoTrack App
Tracking App
IT

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- NeoTrack's distinctive service and solutions allow every parent and the school to track their children conveniently using a mobile app and web-based tracking system. NeoTrack has been an instant success among parents and schools alike since its inception. Currently, it is catering to more than 120 schools and 100,000 parents around the globe with real-time tracking, history of the journey, virtual fencing, reporting, boarding and SOS alerts. The application which is currently available on Android and iOS smart phones, grants a number of advantageous and impressive features to the parents and the management, including; SMS alerts and notiﬁcations, web tracking of the vehicle for both the parties and playback facility for the management, audio/ video surveillance of the school bus and a panic button to alert management on any unforeseen urgent situations, provision of consolidated reports and charts for the management. The website works on all common browsers. Speaking about their new venture into the Qatar market, Fahad Mukthar, Director - NeoTrack Qatar Operations, says,

"The generic GPS-based ﬂeet management tracking devices seem nowhere close to solving the real problem in schools to ensure child safety at all times in Qatar. That is the gap that eMclan Ventures, run by Well care Group, will ﬁll in by introducing the distinctive, novel and intelligent solution in Qatar. We believe this will add immense value to parents of school going children as well as to schools themselves." "NeoTrack aims to revolutionize the way school bus tracking is managed, giving parents a tool that will always assure them of the safety of their children. It truly ensures the ease of effective management of the school transport system in Qatar," he added. Rajguru Sundaram, Founder

Director of NeoTrack, said: "NeoTrack was conceived after two years of thorough research by a team of highly qualiﬁed and experienced professionals with a clear understanding of the problems concerning the institution (schools/colleges) transport system compared to generic GPS-based ﬂeet management tracking devices.

With over 50 years of collective experience in India, Europe and US, our team has gained an in-depth knowledge of GPS technology, Artiﬁcial Intelligence, Neural Networks, Automotive technology and their safety standards. NeoTrack is currently headquartered in India with operations now expanded to Qatar and Boston, USA." "What makes our solution of transportation distinct from other GPS/RFID vendors is its easy accessibility, its exclusivity, its ability to think and act itself and automatically monitoring and reporting in case of any issues that enable our 24/7 support team to assist NeoTrack users with quick ﬁxes in the case of system failure. At NeoTrack, we believe in serving the users with certainty, clarity, accuracy and utmost safety," he added. "We are very grateful to the government of Qatar in providing our team timely assistance. Qatar is highly sophisticated and is swiftly developing into the educational hub of the GCC region. We are proud to be a part of this emerging and expanding sector and contribute in a small way towards its growth. NeoTrack in Qatar would not have been possible without the involvement of eMclan Ventures who bring their unparalleled expertise and knowledge to create advanced life enhancing solutions. We are very pleased to be associated with them in Qatar," he concluded.

Notes to Editor

Franchise Bazar is India's foremost franchise portal with over 50,000 unique visitors every month. https://www.franchisebazar.com helps entrepreneurs find, choose and start a new franchise based on their skills and the resources they want to deploy on the one end and on the other helps franchise brand choose franchises that match their requirements. It is part of Sparkleminds, which is an integrated franchise development company with 15 years of franchise consulting experience in the Indian Subcontinent.

Media Contact
Franchise Bazar
98444008100
***@franchisebazar.com
End
Source:Sparkleminds
Email:***@franchisebazar.com
Posted By:***@franchisebazar.com Email Verified
Tags:NeoTrack App, Tracking App, IT
Industry:Technology
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Franchise Bazar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share