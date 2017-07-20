The future of millennials belongs to ICT

Milenyo and Ticjob close an agreement to be the meeting point of ICT employment for millennials. Milenyo has just concluded an agreement with Ticjob the IT work portal with greater relevance in the Spanish market.

--This generation was mostly affected by unemployment as a result of the crisis of 2008. The current conditions of the labor market are not ideal and young people get jobs below their degree or temporary contracts and with insignificant salaries. This situation has created a phenomenon of migration to other countries (many to the UK). But we also see an upward trend in entrepreneurship. The general feeling seems to be a certain disappointment due to efforts made to form.The millennials are characterized by a generation very marked by this time so digital in which they were born. They are the segment of the population with more training, hyper connected and looking for the best user experience.Its more than 36 hours a week connected (Forrester Research) use them essentially to communicate in social networks. More than 90% have a profile on one of the prominent social networks. They connect with their friends, share experiences on facebook, whatsapp or instagram (although they do not rule out the face-to-face), with audio, videos, images and like to expand their network Of contacts with people of interest and who may even reside in other countries.They are more active in the online world than the average (31%), generally using at least three devices to connect. 69.9% of Internet users usually use mobile phones to access the Internet and, secondly, laptops according to this report. While they are connected, they often watch television frequently, adopting a multitasking behavior. In fact the producers take advantage of that behavioral characteristic to develop double screen experiences:television related experience online.No doubt this generation is the generation of C.C as Communication., Co-creation, Community, Collaboration and Connection. As it turned out, these young people have the skills to use ICT (communication and information technologies)that are clear advantages to face the world of tomorrow: their future is through ICT.Milenyo.net is today the great service proposal valued for the millennials category. Add more than 1.8 million job offers, 15,000 courses and 3000 leisure offers to your main audience's destination. Agreements in the employment segment are happening successfully and there will be more even in other verticals.Employment, training and leisure are currently the top three vertical verticals. Milenyo is aware of the millennials' growing interest in collaborative experiences and renting. They are two verticals that soon see the light quite quickly.Ticjob is the leading portal for ICT jobs in Spain. Its proprietary search technology enables optimal and effective recruitment for companies. It also offers candidates an interface to find the offer that suits them with great ease and without wasting time.In addition to the benefits of relevancy of results and time savings, Ticjob offers an interesting range of personalized services and advice thanks to the expertise of a very professional team.