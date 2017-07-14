 
Delivering critical utility-scale solar PV projects in the Middle East

The Utility Scale Solar Summit will explore different solar and wind solutions to encourage renewable energy production.
 
 
BEIRUT, Lebanon - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launching the Utility Scale Solar Summit on 14-15 November 2017 in Beirut, which will focus on delivering critical utility-scale solar PV projects in the region.

The Utility Scale Solar Summitwill explore different solar and wind solutions to encourage renewable energy production.

Excellent opportunities for the solar technology industry in Lebanon

·         The Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) estimates the renewable energy market size to be between USD 300 to USD 400 Million in 2016 alone.

·         In January 2017, the Ministry of Energy and Water launched a call for Expression of Interest (EOI) to build Solar Photovoltaic (PV) farms in Lebanon as part of the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP 2016 – 2020). The objective is to be nationally producing 767 ktoe of renewable energy in 2020, and given the high potential of development for solar PV farms in Lebanon, the NREAP targets 150 MW of PV farms installations.

·         Lebanon plans to bulk up on renewable-energy assets beyond just rooftop solar in a move that could wean reliance on fossil fuels and avoid blackouts.

·         Renewable energy in 2020 will represent 12 percent of the Lebanon's total electricity production and this will lead to a drop in the oil bill.

The Utility Scale Solar Summit is the pivotal place for Middle Eastern, European and North Africa utilities to further develop new relationships to win business. The strategic programme will be led by utility solar companies from the region, international EPCs, O&Ms from the international community. Experts showcasing their products will experience tailored sessions that focus on business development and knowledge sharing of the latest industry trends.

For further information about the conference, please visit www.utilityscalesolarsummit.com

There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@acm-events.com or call +971 4 563 1555 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.
