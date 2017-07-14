 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Telecommunication
* Government
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Abu Dhabi
  Abu Dhabi
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Transforming Abu Dhabi into a smart city

This specialised summit will focus on utilising innovative global strategies & solutions to advance government integration, automation & performance.
 
 
DTS-logo_S
DTS-logo_S
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology
Telecommunication
Government

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Events

ABU DHABI, UAE - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launching the Abu Dhabi Digital Transformation Summit on 13-14 November 2017 in Abu Dhabi. This specialised summit will focus on utilising innovative global strategies & solutions to advance government integration, automation & performance.

Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as one of the leaders in digital transformation in the era of smart government development. The announcement last year by the Abu Dhabi E-Government Supervisory Committee and the Digital Transformation Leadership Team, demonstrates the intention of the Government of Abu Dhabi to increase momentum on its quest to improve government performance, optimise service delivery and transform the Emirate into a truly Smart City.

Integrating smart technology in the UAE Government

·         The UAE government target is to complete 100 smart initiatives and 1,000 smart services by the end of 2017, many of which will be in Abu Dhabi.

·         Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Centre (ADSIC) introduces the Abu Dhabi Smart Government programme and Government Data Exchange programme which will see million dollars' worth of investment in smart technologies to raise productivity, enhance the quality of life of end-users and strengthen the positioning of Abu Dhabi as an ideal investment and business destination.

·         H.H Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a new law mandating the Department of Finance to develop and operate a centralised IT platform for government procurement, which all government entities must use for all their purchases.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Transformation Summit is hosted to support this effort by providing a platform for government authorities leading this drive to interact and engage with key industry partners, stake-holders, local and international ICT experts, to demonstrate thought leadership and present case studies on the latest trends and global best practices that will drive the digital government transformation strategy and agenda.

For further information about the conference, please visit www.digitaltransformationabudhabi.com

There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@acm-events.com or call +971 4 563 1555 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.
End
Source:Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Email:***@acm-events.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Telecommunication, Government
Industry:Technology
Location:Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lara PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share