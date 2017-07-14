News By Tag
Transforming Abu Dhabi into a smart city
This specialised summit will focus on utilising innovative global strategies & solutions to advance government integration, automation & performance.
Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as one of the leaders in digital transformation in the era of smart government development. The announcement last year by the Abu Dhabi E-Government Supervisory Committee and the Digital Transformation Leadership Team, demonstrates the intention of the Government of Abu Dhabi to increase momentum on its quest to improve government performance, optimise service delivery and transform the Emirate into a truly Smart City.
Integrating smart technology in the UAE Government
· The UAE government target is to complete 100 smart initiatives and 1,000 smart services by the end of 2017, many of which will be in Abu Dhabi.
· Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Centre (ADSIC) introduces the Abu Dhabi Smart Government programme and Government Data Exchange programme which will see million dollars' worth of investment in smart technologies to raise productivity, enhance the quality of life of end-users and strengthen the positioning of Abu Dhabi as an ideal investment and business destination.
· H.H Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued a new law mandating the Department of Finance to develop and operate a centralised IT platform for government procurement, which all government entities must use for all their purchases.
The Abu Dhabi Digital Transformation Summit is hosted to support this effort by providing a platform for government authorities leading this drive to interact and engage with key industry partners, stake-holders, local and international ICT experts, to demonstrate thought leadership and present case studies on the latest trends and global best practices that will drive the digital government transformation strategy and agenda.
For further information about the conference, please visit www.digitaltransformationabudhabi.com
