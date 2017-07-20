 
Advancells wins 2 awards at the annual Global CEO Excellence Awards 2017

Advancells, a Noida based Stem Cell research and technology company has been awarded the Medical Research CEO of the Year – India& Best Stem Cell Technology R&D Company – India awards at London based annual Global CEO Excellence Awards.
 
NOIDA, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Advancells is a pioneer in regenerative medicine in India and is focused on creating treatment protocols centered around the almost limitless potential of Adult stem cells in treating a variety of life style and life threatening diseases. Advancells operate a cGMP compliant lab which is at the forefront of technical innovations and creating different cell lines that can be used by clinicians in providing treatments to the patients.

UK based Global CEO Excellence Awards recognizes global leaders from around the world each year who have been leading their companies in bringing meaningful changes to businesses across sectors. The awards recognize disruptive technologies in various fields who have the potential to change the world order in the near future.

Commenting on the recognition, Vipul Jain the CEO of Advancells said "It is a great honor for us to receive this award. More than the award it is the validation of our work and our belief that stem cells are the future of modern medicine and will certainly be a part of the entire healthcare ecosystem in very near future. It is our aim to be at the forefront of regenerative medicine technology and we hope to continue doing research and bringing the research into practical use to ultimately benefit patients from across the world." To know more click on:- http://www.advancells.com/

