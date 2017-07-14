B2B Basic and B2B Advanced packages, encompassing General & Unique requirements of business

The B2B basic and B2B Advanced packages are aimed at enabling wholesalers become the part of burgeoning $6+ trillion industry and open their B2B Marketplaces almost instantly.

--, - (July 20, 2017) – Enabling Magento 2 users to quickly start their B2B business, CedCommerce on Thursday launched B2B Basic and B2B Advanced packages. The tools in these packages contains takes into account the essential elements of operating a b2b businesses.Speaking at the Launch of these 2 strategically important products, Abhishek Jaiswal, Founder and Director of CedCommerce, said, "the market size of global b2b e-commerce will $6.7 trillion and making it 27% of all the B2B sales, thus there lay a huge market for turnkey B2B e-commerce solutions that enables businesses (wholesalers)to readily establish their online presence"., the other Director and Founder of CeCommerce, said, "Since most of the businesses first look for solution which can give them hands-on experience of operating a real time B2B store, thus for them B2B basic package, and those who want to expand, for them there is advance package. However the pricing for both the targeted segments is highly affordable".The B2B basic marketplace package consists of Vendor Request For Quotation Addon, Vendor Purchase Order Addon and Vendor Mass Import Export Addon alongwith Marketplace Platinum extension, which converts you Magento 2 eCommerce store into B2B multi-vendor marketplace.CedCommerce B2B Advanced Marketplace Package encompasses tools that reflects the complex and customized B2B business requirements – negotiation, request quotations, simplified bulk purchase process, uploading products in bulk etc. Along with it, also comes Marketplace Platinum which converts Magento 2 store into a marketplace.Both the packages of B2B marketplace – B2B basic marketplace package and B2B Advanced Marketplace package – can be purchased from the Cedcommerce website. The B2B basic Marketplace package, priced at $399, can be purchased from - () and, The B2B Advanced Marketplace package, priced at $499, can be purchased from - (Started in 2010, CedCommerce is Magento extension provider company. The company offers all the trending Magento e-commerce solutions – B2B and B2B marketplace extension, Multi Vendor Marketplace extension, and Online Booking and Reservation system and more. Also, it enables Magento users sell on different marketplaces – Walmart.com, Jet.com, Newegg.com, Sears.com and more. Also, it is OFFICIAL channel integration partners with Walmart, Jet and Newegg.