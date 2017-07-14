News By Tag
BPO Service Global Industry Market Value Is Expected to Reach $163,764 Million By 2021
BPO is a very famous short form used these days. It has got a great success in its budding stage due to a lot of factors which ultimately proved as a boon in growth of any business.
BPO has proved to be the fastest growing sector!
It has got a great success in its budding stage due to a lot of factors which ultimately proved as a boon in growth of any business. These include cost effectiveness, off shore or near shore processing facilities, saving in manpower and also time difference. This enables any business to divert finances and manpower for more opportunities and business development. Any end-to-end process or segment in the business that requires extra time, extra resources, extra space and many a times domain experts, but it less critical can be outsourced with third party as a subcontract basis.
Currently BPO has touched almost every field in the market. BPO has its own importance in customer care, finances, human resources, supply chain, research, medico-legal industry, insurance industry as a back office and as a front office, it covers sales, marketing and other services. BPO is now globally spread and widely accepted service. BPO has proved to be a potential source of revenue. This is achieved by keeping the average handling time low ensuring cost effectiveness.
India has a very big advantage in BPO industry. BPO services offer features including value added processes, high productivity and quality enriched services, 24 x 7 assistance and also caters to changing customer demands.
BPO sector of ITCube Solutions Pvt Ltd is multidimensional and one of the leading BPOs with 500+ employees. We have B2B processes in various domains like healthcare, insurance, indexing, construction, call scoring and contact center service.
Healthcare Domain:
1. Medical data summarization.
2. Medical record indexing.
3. Reorganization of medical records.
Insurance Domain:
1. Sorting and analysing claim documents for TPAs.
Construction Domain:
1. Gathering construction details.
2. Documentation related to bidding of construction work
Call Scoring:
1. Call scoring for lead management
2. Analytics for real estate industry.
Contact Center Service
1. Direct terminations available in 34 countries
2. 24x7 Service Desk
