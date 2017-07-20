News By Tag
Pillsbills.com launches Mobile application for iPhone users
Pillsbills.com a specialty online pharmacy today announced the launch of a mobile iPhone application.
"We're always looking for ways to save our customers time and enhance the ease to buy medicines that are usually not available at a local chemist shop - and that starts with the reservation process," said Anmol Girdhar of Operations & marketing for Oddway Itechnologies Pvt ltd , parent company of Pillsbills.com. "The Pillsbills.com iPhone application is another fast and easy way to book prescription medicine when you're on the go - at the touch of a button."
The iPhone application builds upon the company's commitment to offer a convenient, time-saving and affordable healthcare services to those suffering from critical illnesses like Cancer, HIV, Hepatitis, Osteoporosis and other diseases, an example of the PillsBills "We try harder" approach to service. In Jan, 2017, the Company unveiled the industry's first specialty online pharmacy tool for Internet-enabled portable devices through an optimized version of Pillsbills.com designed for telephones, Blackberries and portable digital assistants. Pillsbills.com has also led the industry with innovations such as the introduction of Patient Assistance programs for the first time in India, simplifying the procedure of procurement of specialty medicines at lowest prices.
For more information on the Pillsbills iPhone application, visit https://itunes.apple.com/
About The Company
PillsBills.com, is the India's first specialty pharmacy, supplying medicine and bringing customized medicine treatments to individuals with specialized needs, our staff is accessible every day and all night for any sort of medication related inquiries. We are prepared to answer questions, offer help and deliver medications at very decent price. We are dedicated to the patients we serve. It will be our honor to support and assist them in their health related matters.
Contact
PillsBills
***@pillsbills.com
