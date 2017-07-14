Ojashvi Yoga Shala Concludes 200 Hours June Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh

Ojashvi Yoga Shala, a registered yoga school with Yoga Alliance USA in Rishikesh successfully completed its 200-hours hatha yoga teacher training course in Rishikesh recently.

Ojashvi Yoga Shala 200 Hours June Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh

Ojashvi Yoga Shala is the premier institute of yoga teacher training in Rishikesh and regularly conducts Yoga Alliance approved courses in Rishikesh and Varkala in India. The 200 hours June batch was conducted in a micro group, wherein the students participated from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Europe and Asian countries. The Opening ceremony took place on Sunday, 18th June 2017 with a fire ceremony and floral welcome to the students. Lead teacher of the school introduced the faculty of the school with an orientation presentation on the teacher training program. Students were introduced to each other through the Ice Breaking activity. On June 21st, 2017, the students participated and celebrated the 3rd International Yoga Day and practiced some yoga postures on the bank of the river Ganga under the guidance of the teaching team of the school. A poster presentation competition was held on the same day for the students to bring the concept of yoga to life. Ojashvi Yoga Shala has a comprehensive curriculum for its teacher training courses being taught by expert teachers. Students through the daily schedule practiced Asana, Pranayama, Mudra, Bandhas and Meditation as well as relaxation techniques. They studied the philosophical aspects of the subject such as Yoga Sutras, Bhagavad Gita and Ayurveda too. On Sundays, students had the opportunity to explore various places of tourist interest in and around Rishikesh. This was more relaxing and rejuvenating for them as they are able to take a break from their busy schedule of the teacher training. During the course time, students used to practice designing a micro class and execute the same as a lead teacher which was helpful to boost their teaching skills and confidence. They also presented presentations on various topics of the course curriculum. You can visit the school website for more details on the courses offered.