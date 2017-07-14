News By Tag
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market worth 27.62 Billion USD by 2023
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Marke trends & forecasts report categorized global market by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Industry (Healthcare, Utilities, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Security & Surveillance)
The machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market is expected to be worth USD 27.62 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023.
Wireless technology is expected to hold the largest market share from 2017 to 2023
The M2M connections market for wireless connectivity technology is expected to hold the largest market share from 2017 to 2023. The ubiquitous presence of wireless connectivity-
M2M connections for the automotive and transportation sector to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023
The M2M connections market for the automotive and transportation end-user industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing penetration of connected cars with embedded telemetry and smart in-car infotainment systems is driving the growth of this end-user industry in the M2M connections market.
Americas to lead the M2M connections market in terms of market size
The Americas held the largest share of the M2M connections market in 2016. In the Americas, North America is one of the fastest-growing markets owing to factors such as technological advancements, advanced infrastructure, and higher disposable income. The wide-scale adoption of M2M connectivity technologies in several industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and transportation and automotive is the key factor supporting the growth of the M2M connections market in this region.
The companies that are profiled in the report are AT&T, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
