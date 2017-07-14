 
News By Tag
* Anheuser-Busch InBev
* Universal Society Of Hinduism
* Rajan Zed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Leuven
  Brabant-Wallon
  Belgium
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Upset Hindus urge Anheuser-Busch InBev to change name of its "Brahma" beer

 
LEUVEN, Belgium - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Upset Hindus have urged Leuven (Belgium) headquartered leading global brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev to change the name of its popular "Brahma" beer, calling it highly inappropriate.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that in Hinduism, the creator god Lord Brahma, along with Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, forms the great triad of Hindu deities. Linking Lord Brahma with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful,

Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out.

Rajan Zed stressed that Lord Brahma was highly revered in Hinduism, meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer for mercantile greed.

Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed noted.

Moreover, the sacredness attached to Lord Brahma did not go well with raunchy commercials and ads of "Brahma" beer, Rajan Zed indicated. Hollywood celebrities Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez have acted in "Brahma" beer commercials.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, which claims heritage dating back to 1366, has over 500 beer brands sold in over 150 countries. Besides "Brahma" (Brazilian Pilsener containing Pils Malt), its other beer brands include Bud Light, Budweiser, Corona, Skol, Stella Artois, etc. "Brahma" was created by Swiss immigrant Joseph Villager in Brazil in 1888. Carlos Brito is the Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev, one of the world's top consumer product companies, whose revenue in 2016 was $46 billion.
End
Source:USOH
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Anheuser-Busch InBev, Universal Society Of Hinduism, Rajan Zed
Industry:Business
Location:Leuven - Brabant-Wallon - Belgium
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
USOFH PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share