News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Consus Global Continues Expansion with New Office in the U.A.E
Opening new Dubai office to support expansion in the Middle East
With operations already well established across Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, India, Latin America, USA, Canada and ANZ, the new office in Dubai becomes the ninth full-service point of sale from which Consus provides and supports the adoption of Source-to-Pay solutions, while streamlining procurement processes and increasing profitability of forward looking organisations.
By establishing a presence in the U.A.E., Consus aims at a rapid growth in the Middle East market and have already added a leading retailer in Dubai and a shipping company in Oman as their client. Consus will continue to invest in their go-to-market capacity and serve their clients across the region.
The new office will be headed by Smriti Kochar, Vice President – India & GCC. She expressed her excitement at this new development and said, "Given the fact that companies in the Middle East now have a stronger focus on procurement than ever, Consus will act as a catalyst in driving technology adoption in the region. Our strategic partnership with Ivalua, which has been consistently ranked as a leader by analysts like Gartner and Spend Matters; coupled with our consulting and system integration expertise, will ensure our clients not only save time and cost, bring 100% transparency but also bring in operational efficiencies into their procurement processes by adopting best-in-class Source-to-Pay platforms."
About Consus
Consus Global is a leading procurement consulting firm, operating in a wide range of countries and regions. We help our clients realise their Source-to-Pay automation vision by implementing, supporting and enabling cloud-based technologies. With over 200 customers across various industries, Consus helps clients with procurement system implementation, integration with their backend systems, sourcing services, supplier on-boarding and enablement, spend analysis and managing legacy contracts, thus leading to real savings for our clients, and at the same time ensuring that their procurement processes are best-in-class. Consus has been rated amongst the Top 10 procurement service providers by APAC CIO Outlook on Asia in 2017. Learn more at www.consus-global.com
Contact
Consus Global Dubai
Smriti Kochar
Vice President – India & GCC
sk@consus.com.sg
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017