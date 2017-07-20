News By Tag
The Anti-Israel Agenda edited by Alex Ryvchin
A new book taking you inside the political war on the Jewish state.
In light of Israel's military prowess, its enemies have opened a new front in their war of annihilation:
The book is available for purchase at : https://www.gefenpublishing.com/
Sales Points
· Draws together the most influential thinkers on the question of Israel, including Alan Dershowitz, Hillel Neuer, Professor Gerald Steinberg, Colonel (ret.) Richard Kemp, Professor Alan Johnson, Seth J. Frantzman, Michael Dickson, Andrew Tucker, and Arsen Ostrovsky.
· Latest analysis of global events concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including at the United Nations, in government, and on campus.
· Full exposé of the methods and goals of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
· Endorsed by prominent politicians and journalists in the United States and elsewhere.
Alex Ryvchin was born in Kiev, Ukraine. His refusenik family left the Soviet Union in 1987, when Alex was three years old, and settled in Sydney, Australia. He studied law and politics before working in the state legislature and practicing law at two of the world's largest firms, in Sydney and in London. He served as a spokesman for the Zionist Federation UK, and was awarded the prestigious Israel Research Fellowship to work as a research fellow and staff writer at a Jerusalem-based think-tank. In 2013 he returned to Australia and joined the Executive Council of Australian Jewry as Director of Public Affairs. A prominent speaker and writer on the Arab-Israeli conflict, foreign and national affairs, he writes for leading publications throughout the world and has appeared on numerous TV and radio programs.
