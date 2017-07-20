 
Industry News





The Anti-Israel Agenda edited by Alex Ryvchin

A new book taking you inside the political war on the Jewish state.
 
 
Listed Under

JERUSALEM, Israel - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Since 1948, Israel has withstood three full-scale invasions on multiple fronts, bloody wars with Palestinian militias, deadly bombings of its diplomatic missions, and hundreds of terrorist attacks within its territory and against its citizens abroad. This violence has inflicted immense suffering and loss on the people of Israel, but the country has emerged from armed conflict with more territory rather than less, while its permanent preparedness for war has ensured that the full weight of Israeli innovation has been thrown behind the country's military, turning it into the most formidable fighting force in the region.

In light of Israel's military prowess, its enemies have opened a new front in their war of annihilation: a full-scale political assault on Israel's legitimacy. The Anti-Israel Agenda reveals how the institutions of greatest moral and political influence including Western governments, the campus, the United Nations, and the Church are being turned against Israel in an effort to isolate and cripple the state until it can no longer defend its interests or its people.


The book is available for purchase at : https://www.gefenpublishing.com/product.asp?productid=2287


Sales Points

·         Draws together the most influential thinkers on the question of Israel, including Alan Dershowitz, Hillel Neuer, Professor Gerald Steinberg, Colonel (ret.) Richard Kemp, Professor Alan Johnson, Seth J. Frantzman, Michael Dickson, Andrew Tucker, and Arsen Ostrovsky.

·         Latest analysis of global events concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including at the United Nations, in government, and on campus.

·         Full exposé of the methods and goals of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

·         Endorsed by prominent politicians and journalists in the United States and elsewhere.

Alex Ryvchin was born in Kiev, Ukraine. His refusenik family left the Soviet Union in 1987, when Alex was three years old, and settled in Sydney, Australia. He studied law and politics before working in the state legislature and practicing law at two of the world's largest firms, in Sydney and in London. He served as a spokesman for the Zionist Federation UK, and was awarded the prestigious Israel Research Fellowship to work as a research fellow and staff writer at a Jerusalem-based think-tank. In 2013 he returned to Australia and joined the Executive Council of Australian Jewry as Director of Public Affairs. A prominent speaker and writer on the Arab-Israeli conflict, foreign and national affairs, he writes for leading publications throughout the world and has appeared on numerous TV and radio programs.

Source:Gefen Publishing House
Email:***@gefenpublishing.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017
