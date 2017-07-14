Hexaware Unveils a Bold, Renewed Brand Identity

Contact

Sreedatri Chatterjee

Hexaware Technologies Limited

***@hexaware.com Sreedatri ChatterjeeHexaware Technologies Limited

End

--, the fastest growing automation-led, next generation provider of IT, BPO and Consulting services, is proud to unveil its new brand identity and logo today. The new logo reflects the vibrant personality and renewed purpose of the organization. This new brand identity is an important milestone given Hexaware's vision for the future which is: Fearlessly challenging traditional IT approaches, helping re-imagine businesses, shrinking IT costs and embarking customers onto an optimistic digital future.Along with this futuristic vision, the logo seeks to reinforce a youthful outlook, create a strong visual representation of a move towards digitization, while honoring the company's iconic heritage. It also seeks to embody the high passion and progressive change that the company is embracing with automation, innovation and artificial intelligence."Hexaware has been on a fantastic trajectory. Our new brand identity projects all that Hexaware, as a company has stood for in the past and the promise it holds for the future. We are on a mission to stay relevant today; make an impact and steer our customers in the right direction, in this rapidly changing technology dynamics." saidThis bolstered global aspiration conveys Hexaware's passion for disruption, its commitment to innovate further and serve customers better.Hexaware is a fast growing IT, BPO and Consulting Company. Our focus is to help customers Shrink IT to eliminate costs and improve delivery of commodity IT using automation and technology. Transforming customer experience is at the heart of our Grow Digital strategy. We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics. We deliver highly differentiated services in Rapid Application prototyping, development, and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office;Customer Experience Transformation;Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services. To Know More:Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce.Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Hexaware has made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry.Learn more about Hexaware at