 
News By Tag
* Mining Trommel
* Portable Gold Trommel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Tega Trommel Structures - Superior Quality Using Finite Element Analysis Method

Tega Industries offers high quality Trommel structures that are analyzed with the aid of the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) method under Specified Loading Condition.
 
 
Trommel
Trommel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mining Trommel
Portable Gold Trommel

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Services

KOLKATA, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Tega Industries,  is a popular mining conveyor components supplier that is known for many offerings, such as mill linings, hydrocyclones, screening solutions, wear resistant liners and Trommel. Its Trommel structures are analyzed with the help of Finite Element Analysis (FEA) method under Specified Loading Condition.

The Trommel products from Tega Industries are supervised by FEA (Finite Element Analysis), which helps the company ensure proper optimization of the overall weight of Trommel and estimate the equivalent stress of shear on the structure. The structures are custom-designed to optimize the wear life, size and capacity.

The Trommel comes in the size range of up to 6000 mm length and 5000 mm diameter. Every structural component is covered with a coating of rubber, in order to make it corrosion-resistant. With the FEA method, the company optimizes and cross-checks the structural design.

Tega Industries is a leading name in offering bulk material handling and maintenance, and spillage control solutions. Its plants are situated across 4 continents. It designs and develops solutions, and helps clients with its high level of experience, design solutions and expertise. It is well known in the industries of mining and heavy engineering, and offers a wide variety of wear and abrasion resistant products.

The company has customers in over 70 varied countries, and it offers efficient and constant grinding at the lowest rates. Trommels, screening solutions, mill lining solutions and more are of superior quality, and can be useful for improving the efficiency of businesses. These items are superior in design and construction and can make industrial processes smoother and more efficient.

About Tega Industries

Tega Industries, a flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies, is into material handling, mining, mineral processing and more. It is the biggest non-OEM maker of molded, wear resistant rubber components that are utilized in mining and bulk material industries.

For further information, visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/service-category/trommel/

Contact Information

Tega Industries

Contact Name: Saurav Bhattacharjee

147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,

New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053

Phone no: 33 2282 7531

Fax no: +91 33 23963649

Email id: saurav.bhattacharjee@tegaindustries.com.

Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
End
Source:Tega Industries Limited
Email:***@tegaindustries.com
Tags:Mining Trommel, Portable Gold Trommel
Industry:Industrial
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
http://www.tegaindustries.com/ PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share