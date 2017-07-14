News By Tag
Tega Trommel Structures - Superior Quality Using Finite Element Analysis Method
Tega Industries offers high quality Trommel structures that are analyzed with the aid of the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) method under Specified Loading Condition.
The Trommel products from Tega Industries are supervised by FEA (Finite Element Analysis), which helps the company ensure proper optimization of the overall weight of Trommel and estimate the equivalent stress of shear on the structure. The structures are custom-designed to optimize the wear life, size and capacity.
The Trommel comes in the size range of up to 6000 mm length and 5000 mm diameter. Every structural component is covered with a coating of rubber, in order to make it corrosion-resistant. With the FEA method, the company optimizes and cross-checks the structural design.
Tega Industries is a leading name in offering bulk material handling and maintenance, and spillage control solutions. Its plants are situated across 4 continents. It designs and develops solutions, and helps clients with its high level of experience, design solutions and expertise. It is well known in the industries of mining and heavy engineering, and offers a wide variety of wear and abrasion resistant products.
The company has customers in over 70 varied countries, and it offers efficient and constant grinding at the lowest rates. Trommels, screening solutions, mill lining solutions and more are of superior quality, and can be useful for improving the efficiency of businesses. These items are superior in design and construction and can make industrial processes smoother and more efficient.
About Tega Industries
Tega Industries, a flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies, is into material handling, mining, mineral processing and more. It is the biggest non-OEM maker of molded, wear resistant rubber components that are utilized in mining and bulk material industries.
For further information, visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/
Contact Information
Tega Industries
Contact Name: Saurav Bhattacharjee
147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053
Phone no: 33 2282 7531
Fax no: +91 33 23963649
Email id: saurav.bhattacharjee@
Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
