Insights into the Timeline of Jewelry Styles and Designs in India
"For Indian women, any make-up without the perfectly-matched jewelry is just fragmentary. Creations of a skillful craftsman can elevate the elegance of even the most mundane outfits."
Aretha Jewelers, a renowned jewelry house based in the jewelry center of the world, Jaipur, comprehend this thoughtfully. In its efforts to ensure that quality and affordable jewelry should be in the reach of each and everyone, it will be making its first online presence on the celebrating occasion of Independence day, this 15th of August.
In the history of India and the legacies of royal families, jewelry has been contributed by high leaps to bring families closer, strengthening the bonds between the family members, and giving a way to them to show off their uniqueness.
Jewelry Rewind Seven Decades Back
Jewelry was always a luxury desire of every woman regardless of her taste. Times come and gone but these tiny sparkling timeless pieces remained there, they safeguarded their values, and retained the status of true treasure. Let's see how the horizon has changed from the 50s to the information age.
1. The Peaceful Era of the 50s
It was the times when the nation just had conquered the long-awaited independence and survived the heartbreaking moment of partisan. People were still putting themselves together finding a way to move on with the losses of war, the excitement of freedom. This was the era when housewives best found their interest in simple jewelry pieces.
2. The Thrifty Times of the 60s
As the tight-handed decade of the 50s watched itself gone, the citizen of the farmer's nation inclined to elaborate the scope of their jewelry taste to explore a bit of complexity in designs.
Still, jewelry was assumed as a way to express personal statement rather than a representation of prosperity. The handcrafted jewelry was in demand and the skilled craftsmen were never without work.
Unwilling to spend big bucks on expensive materials such as gold, silver, diamonds, and pearls, most people preferred jewelry made of low-cost materials such as black and white palettes. Giant monochromatic designs replaced the thin. multicolored work.
3. The Remarkable 70s
The age of retro, the golden era of Bollywood, the 70s was the kickoff period of some lucrative designs that kept coming back for the next 30 years. Beautiful colors, shiny golden finish, and thin designs were the first choices of many women inspired by the fashion statements of their favorite movie stars.
Each and every decade encapsulated something divergent when it came to jewelry. Style, elegance, and beauty, it was all there and in the light of the taste of today's generation, it will keep coming back in a form or another.
