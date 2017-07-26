 
Property Search System released by CustomSoft for Australian client

Listed Under

Tags:
CustomSoft
Software
Software Company

Industry:
Software

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- CustomSoft an expert in custom Software development released wonderful software to search desired property.

Property  Search System is a web based and mobile based start to end CRM solution that satisfies all the requirements of  real estate and construction industry.

Features of the Property Search System

• Smart Property Search
• Geographic Property Search
• Daily MLS Feeds to Web Application
• New Property Arrivals
• Property Searches save option
• Compare Property Feature
• Property Street View

Benefits of Property Search System

• Buyer have Quick and easy access to Properties
• Save 50% time to reach Desired Property
• Cost saving up to 60%
• Property Price Compare option
• Property Mortgage Option available

CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com

Or send your requirements in info@custom-soft.com

