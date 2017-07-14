 
San Antonio Resident Receives Prestigious Church Mutual Award

 
MERRILL, Wis. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- San Antonio resident Richard Elizondo recently received the Lone Star Sirius A Performer Award in his district. "Sirius A (canis majoris) is the name for the brightest star in the sky," said Lone Star Division Manager Martin Birkbeck. "Each month we recognize Church Mutual's brightest performer for the State of Texas."

"In the month of May, Richard's work on behalf of our clients was outstanding and worthy of the award," according to Janet Selnes, Church Mutual's regional sales manager.

In addition to his good work at Church Mutual, Elizondo attends My Church of San Antonio and volunteers with several ministries in the San Antonio area.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, as well as schools, camps, denominational offices and senior living facilities. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

·        A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

·        2016 Ward's 50 Top Performing Property and Casualty Insurers

·        BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center

·        2016 Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US

·        Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

http://www.churchmutual.com

Media Contact
Dawn Bernatz, director of marketing strategy
and communications
715-539-4574
***@churchmutual.com
End
Source:Church Mutual Insurance
Email:***@churchmutual.com
Posted By:***@churchmutual.com Email Verified
Tags:Church Insurance, Religion
Industry:Religion
Location:Merrill - Wisconsin - United States
