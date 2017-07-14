New Mimecast Sync & Recover for Exchange and Office 365 Streamlines Recovery of Lost Email

New Service Protects Against Data Loss from Corruption, Accidental Deletion and Cyberattacks

Glenn Brown, senior product manager at Mimecast

--a leading email and data security company, today introducedfor Exchange and Office 365. As more organizations, they need to better. Sync & Recover offers. The new service also provides organizations within the event of a ransomware or other malware attacks, whilecorrupted or lost email data.Organizations have long deployed backup and recovery systems in conjunction with Exchange on-premises mail servers, however with thousands of organizations moving to Office 365 they are left without an integrated backup of email data. Sync & Recover enhances the data protection capabilities of Microsoft Exchange Online and Office 365 by leveraging Mimecast archive data to provide intuitive point-and-click recovery of email data in the event of accidental loss, malicious attacks or technical failure.Offered as an add-on option for archiving customers, Sync & Recover offers simplified administration and streamlined recovery taking out the need for organizations to acquire additional software or hardware. Organizations can manage compliance archiving and data resiliency from a single Administration Console, without the need for dedicated backup and recovery solutions. Additionally, IT admins can configure recovery and search easily, to recover individual items, entire mailboxes or folders. Sync & Recover, in conjunction with Targeted Threat Protection (TTP and Mimecast Continuity services, allows organizations to combat ransomware and other email-borne malware attacks on Exchange Server data. This layered ransomware strategy combines prevention of email-borne cyber exploits, simplified recovery of email data in case of breach, and email service continuity, all managed from a single intuitive administrative console. The new Mimecast feature also helps simplify migration from local Exchange servers and Office 365, as well as the management of complex, global messaging environments and hybrid cloud environments."With adoption of Microsoft Office 365 steadily rising, organizations have more to worry about than just the impact in the event of an outage. While an outage could take an organization offline for a couple of hours, malicious or accidental data loss could have even bigger consequences - some that companies can't recover from," said Andrew Smith, senior research analyst at IDC. "Organizations must ensure their data governance and management strategy includes a combination of archiving, backup, and data protection capabilities, so they have the appropriate tools in any recovery situation – whether that be the aftermath of a ransomware attack or if an employee accidently deletes an email file.""To strengthen their cyber resilience strategy, organizations need to ensure they have a backup-and-recovery capability to help protect email data and maintain business continuity, in case of an incident resulting in data loss," said. "Sync & Recover for Exchange and Office 365 offers organizations a simple, streamlined way to recover deleted or corrupted email, calendar, and contact information by leveraging archive data."Sync & Recover for Exchange and Office 365 will be generally available in August 2017.