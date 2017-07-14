News By Tag
Meet Your New Favorite Monthly Subscription: Rosehive Superfoods Box
Rosehive Superfoods Box launched in January 2017 with its first box shipping to health conscious customers across North America. Every month offers a new theme and is co-curated by wellness practitioners excited to show their favorite superfood trends. Each Rosehive Box is a journey towards discovering new superfood snacks, powders, herbs and recipes to cook with these superfoods at home.
With an ever growing catalog of products like cacao covered goji berries and blue spirulina, Rosehive aims to not only replace less healthy snack foods in your pantry, but also provide subscribers with the tools and ingredients they need to improve their overall busy lifestyle.
"Even with so many healthy snack-based subscription boxes on the market, many products can still work against your nutrition goals," said Jillian Berswick, Founder of Rosehive Superfoods. "With Rosehive Superfoods Box, the goal is to educate our subscribers on how many nutrient-dense and delicious foods there are out there to enjoy!"
Working with a variety of superfood brands, Rosehive curates a selection of superfood snack items, powders, drinks, herbs, cooking ingredients, recipes, and always a few surprises along the way. With subscriptions starting at under $35 per month, curious consumers can now sample new and healthy ingredients at an affordable cost and discover products that can become household staples.
By providing a completely new sampling of products each month, Rosehive seeks to help customers discover the many benefits of superfoods, the healing properties of herbs and to take the guilt out of snacking. In hopes of going a step further in it's quest to support superfood producers, a portion of proceeds from every box sold is donated to charities that support communities and its farmers.
Research into the science behind superfoods has exploded in recent years, as consumers continue to seek alternatives to unhealthy snacks and ingredients that dominate the traditional food landscape. As a result of increased access to foods from more globally remote locations, Western culture is now in a position to take advantage of the nutritional benefits of many otherwise unknown ingredients.
"Every month, our subscribers will discover new brands and products that they'll have the opportunity to purchase and make a part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle," says Jillian.
Rosehive Superfoods Box is currently available in the United States and Canada, with a monthly subscription starting at just $34.95 per month, shipping included. One-time gift boxes are also available for those looking to try Rosehive without committing to a subscription.
For more information, visit http://www.rosehivesuperfoods.com or contact Jillian at Hello@RosehiveSuperfoods.com
