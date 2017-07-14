News By Tag
Manasha Alvarado Interviewed by VoyageLA
Ernest's Couture owner is interviewed by VoyageLA Magazine.....
Today we'd like to introduce you to Manasha Alvarado.
Manasha, please share your story with us. How did you get to where you are today?
I have been a full-time educator for 15 years. I was preparing for educational leadership but my father died of cancer. My daughter and I wanted to honor my father & combat cancer by opening an online beauty/clothing business. We operated the online store for 7 years while I taught full-time, eventually we opened a store front in Jan 2, 2017.
We're always bombarded by how great it is to pursue your passion, etc. – but we've spoken with enough people to know that it's not always easy. Overall, would you say things have been easy for you?
I learned and developed from many challenges in the beauty world. It's a very competitive business. My biggest challenge was partnering with companies. Most beauty & clothing companies do not want to partner with online businesses. I knew I had to work assiduously so I could evolve into opening a store front.
We'd love to hear more about your business.
I think we are unique in the sense of offering brands in our store that you usually see online. Our store provides a cozy intimate beauty environment. Also, we are preparing to implement beauty services by Jan 2018. We will provide basic facials, microdermabrasion, waxing, nails, and Micro-blading.
What were you like growing up?
I was extremely introverted and shy as a child. Once I started college, I became more assertive. I felt I had to change to compete in my career field. Today, I believe I find my balance as an introvert & extrovert. Meaning, I need time alone to be creative, plan, and reflect on my daily practices. However, I allocate time to mingle, participate in shows, and market the company's brand.
