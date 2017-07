Manasha Alvarado Interviewed by VoyageLA

Ernest's Couture owner is interviewed by VoyageLA Magazine.....

-- http://voyagela.com/interview/meet-manasha-alvarado-ernests-couture-artesia-ca/Today we'd like to introduce you to Manasha Alvarado.I have been a full-time educator for 15 years. I was preparing for educational leadership but my father died of cancer. My daughter and I wanted to honor my father & combat cancer by opening an online beauty/clothing business. We operated the online store for 7 years while I taught full-time, eventually we opened a store front in Jan 2, 2017.I learned and developed from many challenges in the beauty world. It's a very competitive business. My biggest challenge was partnering with companies. Most beauty & clothing companies do not want to partner with online businesses. I knew I had to work assiduously so I could evolve into opening a store front.I think we are unique in the sense of offering brands in our store that you usually see online. Our store provides a cozy intimate beauty environment. Also, we are preparing to implement beauty services by Jan 2018. We will provide basic facials, microdermabrasion, waxing, nails, and Micro-blading.I was extremely introverted and shy as a child. Once I started college, I became more assertive. I felt I had to change to compete in my career field. Today, I believe I find my balance as an introvert & extrovert. Meaning, I need time alone to be creative, plan, and reflect on my daily practices. However, I allocate time to mingle, participate in shows, and market the company's brand.• We offer affordable but quality products from $0.48 to $4.99.Contact Info:• Address: 11688 South St. Suite 204Artesia, California 90701• Website: ernestcouture.com• Phone: 562 402 4611• Email: admin@ernestcouture.com• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ ernestscouture/ • Twitter: https://twitter.com/ ernestcouture • Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/ernests-couture-artesia• Other: https://www.youtube.com/user/ErnestsCouturehttps://www.pinterest.com/ernestcouture/