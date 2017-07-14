 
Manasha Alvarado Interviewed by VoyageLA

Ernest's Couture owner is interviewed by VoyageLA Magazine.....
 
 
ARTESIA, Calif. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- http://voyagela.com/interview/meet-manasha-alvarado-ernests-couture-artesia-ca/

Today we'd like to introduce you to Manasha Alvarado.

Manasha, please share your story with us. How did you get to where you are today?
I have been a full-time educator for 15 years. I was preparing for educational leadership but my father died of cancer. My daughter and I wanted to honor my father & combat cancer by opening an online beauty/clothing business. We operated the online store for 7 years while I taught full-time, eventually we opened a store front in Jan 2, 2017.

We're always bombarded by how great it is to pursue your passion, etc. – but we've spoken with enough people to know that it's not always easy. Overall, would you say things have been easy for you?
I learned and developed from many challenges in the beauty world. It's a very competitive business. My biggest challenge was partnering with companies. Most beauty & clothing companies do not want to partner with online businesses. I knew I had to work assiduously so I could evolve into opening a store front.

We'd love to hear more about your business.
I think we are unique in the sense of offering brands in our store that you usually see online. Our store provides a cozy intimate beauty environment. Also, we are preparing to implement beauty services by Jan 2018. We will provide basic facials, microdermabrasion, waxing, nails, and Micro-blading.

What were you like growing up?
I was extremely introverted and shy as a child. Once I started college, I became more assertive. I felt I had to change to compete in my career field. Today, I believe I find my balance as an introvert & extrovert. Meaning, I need time alone to be creative, plan, and reflect on my daily practices. However, I allocate time to mingle, participate in shows, and market the company's brand.

Pricing:

• We offer affordable but quality products from $0.48 to $4.99.

Contact Info:

• Address: 11688 South St. Suite 204
Artesia, California 90701
• Website: ernestcouture.com
• Phone: 562 402 4611
• Email: admin@ernestcouture.com
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ernestscouture/
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/ernestcouture
• Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/ernests-couture-artesia
• Other: https://www.youtube.com/user/ErnestsCouture
https://www.pinterest.com/ernestcouture/

