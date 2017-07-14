 
Grande Cheese Implements a Scalable Supply Planning Solution from Arkieva

The supply and scheduling solution implementation will provide a seamlessly integrated end-to-end system, an ­­­­improved supply planning process, and enhanced visibility throughout the supply chain.
 
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Arkieva (www.arkieva.com (https://arkieva.com/)), a leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling software tools for manufacturing companies, today announced that Grande has selected the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning Software Suite to create an enhanced supply and scheduling process.

With a long-standing history of over 75 years, Grande has an established presence in the marketplace as a leading provider of fine Italian cheeses and value-added whey products. The Arkieva planning project corresponds with Grande's commitment to quality and processes. The planning and scheduling solution will enable Grande to handle the scope of their manufacturing and distribution process in daily and long-term planning not possible with their current Excel spreadsheets. Therefore, facilitating collaboration across the organization and generating better outcomes.

Finding the Solution to Eliminate a Manual Supply Planning Process with Spreadsheets

Much like most businesses that outgrow Excel, the Wisconsin-based cheese company has faced the decision to either streamline, standardize, and improve supply chain processes or to continue using spreadsheets that were becoming increasingly complex.

"While we service our clients incredibly well and have no obsolete products, it was time to turn our attention to managing the risk associated with using spreadsheets. We had multiple different spreadsheets that we were combining to create a monthly plan. We knew that we needed to move from a manual based spreadsheet process to a systemized supply chain solution," said Chris Richards, Director of Supply Chain at Grande.

Arkieva Presents a Tailored Solution and Demonstrates Supply Chain Knowledge Expertise

Understanding that every business comes with its own set of challenges and goals, the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning platform offers the dexterity needed to create a uniquely designed solution. Each implementation plan involves a careful articulation and understanding of a business' current process and objectives to ensure optimal results.

"We went through an extensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and through that process Arkieva scored the best. Arkieva showed a clear understanding of the problem and proposed one of the more unique solutions, including an original project idea that wasn't part of the standard RFP."

"Arkieva's solution is well suited for Grande's needs. It utilized both the standard software functionality as well as configuration based modeling layer of their software. This fit our needs very well. It's outstanding!"

The ability to create configured solutions stems from Arkieva's 25-year experience in the supply chain industry. Arkieva has a singular focus in the supply chain planning and process optimization space. This proposition allows Arkieva to create solution roadmaps that focus on people, process and then technology.

"Arkieva showed us that they were the better choice not just through the product but through their behavior and collaboration. We also did some benchmarking of customers that are currently working with Arkieva, and we were also very impressed with that. Arkieva consultants show creativity and intelligence; we are very impressed with the level of professionalism displayed by the team – very knowledgeable!" noted Richards.

Rapid Iterative Implementation Plan with Arkieva

The multifaceted implementation plan includes implementing the Arkieva Supply planning solution, materials planning, and whey scheduling.

"We are thrilled to be working with Grande on this project. The proposed solution with Arkieva will provide an integrated system that supports decision making and transparency throughout the supply chain," said Dr. Ken Fordyce, Director of Analytics at Arkieva.

Supply Planning projects include:

·       Developing and implementing a solution to streamline master and capacity planning

·       Detailed reporting and analytics for improved supply chain visibility

·       Data integration and migration from manual spreadsheets

·       Best practice planning and Arkieva solution training to ensure higher user adoption and process improvement

About Arkieva Supply Chain Software
Arkieva (www.arkieva.com (https://arkieva.com/)) is more than a supply chain software technology company. We are a team of dedicated supply chain consultants helping global and national manufacturers transform supply chain complexities into a competitive advantage — one supply chain link at a time. With over 15,000 users worldwide using Arkieva in 250 unique applications, the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning Software Suite offers a robust solution supporting a full range of needs for Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP). The Advanced S&OP management features of Arkieva include a Collaborative Demand Manager, Inventory Planner, Inventory Analyzer, Supply Planner (full optimization), Replenishment Planner, S&OP Central, and Finite Scheduler. Arkieva is used in some of the world's largest corporations, including Driscoll's, Sunsweet Growers, Gates, AkzoNobel, Linde, Owens Corning, Momentive, Continental Foods, SPI Pharma, Cytec, CF Industries, Linxens, Cardone, Federal Mogul, Wonderful brands, and Ontex.


Arkieva Media Contact

Hellen Oti-Yeboah, Marketing Manager
hyeboah@arkieva.com
302.861.2022

Click to Share