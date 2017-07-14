News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grande Cheese Implements a Scalable Supply Planning Solution from Arkieva
The supply and scheduling solution implementation will provide a seamlessly integrated end-to-end system, an improved supply planning process, and enhanced visibility throughout the supply chain.
With a long-standing history of over 75 years, Grande has an established presence in the marketplace as a leading provider of fine Italian cheeses and value-added whey products. The Arkieva planning project corresponds with Grande's commitment to quality and processes. The planning and scheduling solution will enable Grande to handle the scope of their manufacturing and distribution process in daily and long-term planning not possible with their current Excel spreadsheets. Therefore, facilitating collaboration across the organization and generating better outcomes.
Finding the Solution to Eliminate a Manual Supply Planning Process with Spreadsheets
Much like most businesses that outgrow Excel, the Wisconsin-based cheese company has faced the decision to either streamline, standardize, and improve supply chain processes or to continue using spreadsheets that were becoming increasingly complex.
"While we service our clients incredibly well and have no obsolete products, it was time to turn our attention to managing the risk associated with using spreadsheets. We had multiple different spreadsheets that we were combining to create a monthly plan. We knew that we needed to move from a manual based spreadsheet process to a systemized supply chain solution," said Chris Richards, Director of Supply Chain at Grande.
Arkieva Presents a Tailored Solution and Demonstrates Supply Chain Knowledge Expertise
Understanding that every business comes with its own set of challenges and goals, the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning platform offers the dexterity needed to create a uniquely designed solution. Each implementation plan involves a careful articulation and understanding of a business' current process and objectives to ensure optimal results.
"We went through an extensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and through that process Arkieva scored the best. Arkieva showed a clear understanding of the problem and proposed one of the more unique solutions, including an original project idea that wasn't part of the standard RFP."
"Arkieva's solution is well suited for Grande's needs. It utilized both the standard software functionality as well as configuration based modeling layer of their software. This fit our needs very well. It's outstanding!"
The ability to create configured solutions stems from Arkieva's 25-year experience in the supply chain industry. Arkieva has a singular focus in the supply chain planning and process optimization space. This proposition allows Arkieva to create solution roadmaps that focus on people, process and then technology.
"Arkieva showed us that they were the better choice not just through the product but through their behavior and collaboration. We also did some benchmarking of customers that are currently working with Arkieva, and we were also very impressed with that. Arkieva consultants show creativity and intelligence;
Rapid Iterative Implementation Plan with Arkieva
The multifaceted implementation plan includes implementing the Arkieva Supply planning solution, materials planning, and whey scheduling.
"We are thrilled to be working with Grande on this project. The proposed solution with Arkieva will provide an integrated system that supports decision making and transparency throughout the supply chain," said Dr. Ken Fordyce, Director of Analytics at Arkieva.
Supply Planning projects include:
· Developing and implementing a solution to streamline master and capacity planning
· Detailed reporting and analytics for improved supply chain visibility
· Data integration and migration from manual spreadsheets
· Best practice planning and Arkieva solution training to ensure higher user adoption and process improvement
About Arkieva Supply Chain Software
Arkieva (www.arkieva.com (https://arkieva.com/
Arkieva Media Contact
Hellen Oti-Yeboah, Marketing Manager
hyeboah@arkieva.com
302.861.2022
Contact
Arkieva
***@arkieva.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse