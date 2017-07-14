Supergeo to Showcase the Latest GIS Products at INTERGEO 2017

Supergeo will showcase its latest SuperGIS 10 products at INTERGEO 2017, including SuperSurv, SuperPad, SuperGIS Desktop, and the upcoming SuperGIS Server.

-- INTERGEO 2017, the largest exhibition and conference in the geospatial industry, will take place in Berlin from 26 to 28 September. As one of the global leading GIS software providers and also the biggest GIS consulting group in Taiwan, Supergeo will showcase the latest products and plans for next generation at this event.Organized by the German company HINTE Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH, the history of INTERGEO can be traced back to 1995, over two decades ago. Till today, over 17,000 professionals from 100 countries visit this event regularly, and more than 500 companies from 30 countries demonstrate their latest technologies and solution at this annual exhibition in Germany.Since establishment in 2001, Supergeo has dedicated to developing SuperGIS products with its own R&D team for years, aiming to provide people from all over the world a complete and easy-to-use GIS platform with a more flexible and reasonable price. This year, to further expand the distributor network and partner with other companies, Supergeo will send a team formed by senior sales representatives and technical support engineers to Berlin. Also, the latest SuperGIS 10 series products will be showcased, including SuperSurv, SuperPad, SuperGIS Desktop, and also the upcoming SuperGIS Server 10. All visitors are welcome. Please find us at B.1.056, Hall 1.1, Messe Berlin.Learn more about the latest mobile GIS developed by Supergeo- SuperSurv:Know more about INTERGEO 2017:Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.