What's New in the Latest Release of Award-Winning SuperSurv 1

The latest update of SuperSurv 10 is available! With several new functions and enhanced performance, this release will bring a more delightful experience.

-- Awarded as Best GIS Technology of Golden Map Award from Taiwan Geographic Information Society, SuperSurv10 is going to have an important update recently, making this Android-based mobile GIS app more user-friendly and also more reliable in various field tasks.Suggested by users, several features are newly added to the upcoming release of SuperSurv 10 in this month. The first one is the details of the coordinate system. Because a coordinate system could be called differently in different regions or domains, users might often be confused by these names. To solve this problem, SuperSurv 10 offers a new function for checking the details of the coordinate system, including the datum, projection method, projection parameters, etc. Therefore, users can easily check and choose the suitable coordinate system for their projects. Second, to response the latest policy of OpenStreetMap (OSM), SuperSurv 10 now has a field for users to enter the API key. The service of OSM is still available if you didn't enter one, but the map will embed watermarks. It is suggested to apply an API key and enter it for a better user experience. An important reason for selecting SuperSurv 10 is that it has not only complete GIS functions but also powerful GNSS positioning capability. The third feature, GNSS setting import and export, is designed for people have a strong demand in positioning. By using it, field workers can spend even less time in preparation before the task.This release includes not only three major features mentioned above but also performance improvements and bugs fixes. What's even better is more useful features of SuperSurv 10 are now under development and will be released in the near future, such as the support for TIFF format and the support for accessing the maps stored on external memory cards, which can especially benefit users want to load a huge amount of map tiles. Supergeo wishes these updates and tech advancements in SuperSurv can truly bring a smarter and faster workflow for field workers.Learn how to use SuperSurv 10 with Supergeo TV:Sign up and download a free trial of SuperSurv 10Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.