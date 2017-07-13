La Trobe Financial- Changing of the Guards

Rowan Donohoue

End

-- La Trobe Financial announces that Brian Ford, who has given the company over 35 years of exceptional service, is leaving to begin a new chapter. Ford joined the company in May 1982 as Senior Accountant, assumed the role of Chief Financial Controller in 1986, then Group General Manager in 1994 and Chief Operating Officer in 2000.Greg O'Neill, President & CEO of La Trobe Financial commented thatRowan Donohoue will take over the reins of Ford as Senior Vice President - Chief Operating Officer. Donohoue joined La Trobe Financial in 2009 and was previously Chief Legal Counsel.La Trobe Financial also announces that Daryl Hill will be leaving the company after a commendable 41 years with the organisation. Hill started his career in 1976 as an Account Manager before holding a number of management roles in the Business Development Team. In 2013, Hill was appointed Vice President - Head of Major Clients.O'Neill commentedMichael Watson has been appointed Executive Head of Major Clients. Watson joined La Trobe Financial in May 2013 as a Senior Manager Client Partnerships.One further appointment was Martin Barry to Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Treasurer. Barry joined La Trobe Financial in 2014 as Vice President, Head of Institutional Mandates.O'Neill further mentioned thatLa Trobe Financial will be making further announcements shortly.