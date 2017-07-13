 

July 2017
La Trobe Financial- Changing of the Guards

 
Rowan Donohoue
MELBOURNE, Australia - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- La Trobe Financial announces that Brian Ford, who has given the company over 35 years of exceptional service, is leaving to begin a new chapter. Ford joined the company in May 1982 as Senior Accountant, assumed the role of Chief Financial Controller in 1986, then Group General Manager in 1994 and Chief Operating Officer in 2000.

Greg O'Neill, President & CEO of La Trobe Financial commented that "Brian has left an astonishing legacy that will not go unforgotten and we wish him the very best with his next chapter."

Rowan Donohoue will take over the reins of Ford as Senior Vice President - Chief Operating Officer. Donohoue joined La Trobe Financial in 2009 and was previously Chief Legal Counsel.

La Trobe Financial also announces that Daryl Hill will be leaving the company after a commendable 41 years with the organisation. Hill started his career in 1976 as an Account Manager before holding a number of management roles in the Business Development Team. In 2013, Hill was appointed Vice President - Head of Major Clients.

O'Neill commented "Daryl's role in the growth of the organisation is immeasurable, he epitomises all of our company values and he will be sorely missed by all La Trobe Financial staff.

Michael Watson has been appointed Executive Head of Major Clients. Watson joined La Trobe Financial in May 2013 as a Senior Manager Client Partnerships.

One further appointment was Martin Barry to Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Treasurer. Barry joined La Trobe Financial in 2014 as Vice President, Head of Institutional Mandates.

O'Neill further mentioned that "following the opening of our new office in Hong Kong and the appointment of these new executives to help lead the company, we are well positioned to continue our success, grow and evolve as one of Australia's most respected independent non-banks."

La Trobe Financial will be making further announcements shortly.

http://www.latrobefinancial.com

Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
